Author Kenneth Womack To Talk JOHN LENNON, 1980 For 92nd Street Y

World-renowned Beatles author Kenneth Womack will speak about John Lennon's life in New York City as part of 92nd Street Y's virtual "Great Thinkers" series. The four-session course, entitled "John Lennon and the Beatles," starts Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 8 pm ET.

Womack, a Professor of English and Popular Music at Monmouth University, will draw from his new book, John Lennon, 1980: The Last Days in the Life for the series. The book, out now from Omnibus Press, traces the powerful, life-affirming story of Lennon's remarkable comeback after five years of self imposed retirement. As Womack reveals in exhaustive detail, Lennon's final year would climax in unforgettable moments of creative triumph as he rediscovered his artistic self in dramatic fashion. With the bravura release of the Double Fantasy album with Yoko Ono and having just marked his 40th birthday, Lennon was poised and ready again for a peerless creative future.

"Writing John Lennon, 1980 is the result of my effort to tell the story of John's final year as a recording artist in the context of his life and not, pointedly, in terms of how he died," says Womack. "The former Beatle's last episode of greatness is an inspirational story unto itself-and I am proud to give it the treatment and fullness it deserves."

"John Lennon and the Beatles" runs October 7, 14, 21 and 28 online through 92nd Street Y. Tickets and more info are available here: https://www.92y.org/class/great-thinkers-kenneth-womack

