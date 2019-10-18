Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, & More Join Cast of Aretha Franklin Biopic Starring Jennifer Hudson

MGM and Bron Studios have announced the final casting for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson, according to Deadline.

Joining the cast of the Liesl Tommy-directed film are Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Hailey Kilgore, Saycon Sengbloh, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Mary J. Blige; Marc Maronand, Tate Donovan.

The role of young Aretha Franklin was announced today after a worldwide casting search. Skye Dakota Turner, who plays Young Anna Mae in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, has been chosen as the young Franklin.

The film follows the rise of Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom. The film will be released on August 14, 2020.

Below are the full character descriptions for each actor:

McDonald stars as Barbara Franklin, Aretha's mother.

Whitaker will play Reverend CL Franklin aka the man with the "Million-Dollar Voice," Aretha's father and manager. He served as the pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan.

Wayans will portray Ted White, Aretha's first husband.

Sengbloh (Broadway's Eclipsed, CW's In the Dark, ABC's Scandal) is Erma Franklin, Aretha's eldest sister. Stewart Talent and Impression Entertainment rep the Tony-nominee.

Kilgore stars as Carolyn Franklin, Aretha's sister.

Blige plays music legend Dinah Washington.

Burgess stars as Reverend Dr. James Cleveland, who was known as the "King of Gospel."

Donovan stars as John Hammond, Columbia Records' influential music producer.

Heather Headley will play Clara Ward, the famed gospel artist and leader of The Famous Ward Sisters.

Marc Maron will play legendary Atlantic Records music producer Jerry Wexler.

