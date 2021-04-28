Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga, Chita Rivera, and Many More Set For BROADWAY BARKS Virtual Adoption Event

Broadway Barks will once again stream its annual animal adoption event on Sunday, May 23rd at 7:00 p.m. EDT. The streamed event, hosted by co-founder Bernadette Peters will feature adoptable animals from shelters and presented by celebrities Across America. The stream is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Paul Wontorek.

This year's celebrity guests include Broadway favorites like Sebastian Arcelus, Annaleigh Ashford, Bill Berloni, Stephanie J. Block, Carol Burnett, Lily Collins, Harry Connick Jr., Sheryl Crow, Jason Danieley, Ted Danson, Daveed Diggs, Gloria Estefan, Calista Flockhart, Whoopi Goldberg, Kathryn Grody, Emmylou Harris, Megan Hilty, James Monroe Iglehart, Hugh Jackman, Christopher Jackson, Nathan Lane, Bob Mackie, Audra McDonald, Charlie McDowell, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth, Mandy Patinkin, David Hyde Pierce, Randy Rainbow, Kelly Ripa, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Mary Steenburgen, and Will Swenson.

Broadway Barks 23 Across America will spotlight and shine a light on animals from the following shelters and rescue groups: 1 Love 4 Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue, Adopt-A-Boxer, Adopt-A-Dog, Animal Care Centers Of NYC, Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats, ARF (Animal Rescue Fund Of The Hamptons), ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society Of Los Angeles, Best Friends NYC, Bide-A-Wee, Bobbi And The Strays, Bonapartes Retreat Dog Rescue, City Critters, Dawgs N Texas, Francis' Friends, Humane Society Of New York, Husky House, Little Shelter Animal Rescue And Adoption Center, Long Island Bulldog, Love Leo Rescue, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Danes, Pet-I-Care, Pet-Res-Q, Save Kitty, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, SPCA Of Westchester, and Urban Cat League.

Donations made to BroadwayBarks.com or via the stream will be evenly dispersed among the participating shelters and rescue organizations.

Broadway Barks, co-founded by Mary Tyler Moore and Bernadette Peters in 1998 as an adoption event has grown to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Over the course of its 22 years, from its adoption events in New York City and virtually, more than 85% of the animals featured in the annual event have been adopted and hundreds of thousands of dollars have been allocated to shelters and rescue groups.

Learn more at BroadwayBarks.com.