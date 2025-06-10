Ashley Loren and Christian Douglas Will Lead MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ashley Loren and Christian Douglas will be Broadway’s next Satine and Christian, respectively, in Moulin Rouge! the Musical on Broadway. The pair will join the cast beginning Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. They join alongside Wayne Brady as Harold Zidler and Taye Diggs as The Duke of Monroth.

Solea Pfeiffer as Satine, Jordan Fisher as Christian, Austin Durant as Harold Zidler and Andy Karl as The Duke of Monroth play their final performance on Sunday, July 20th.

Ashley Loren is a member of the original Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, having previously played the role of Satine. She’s also appeared in Jekyll & Hyde (Broadway revival), The Scarlet Pimpernel (Lincoln Center), Sweet Charity, BAZ and American Idiot. On film, she can be seen in Be the Light and her TV credits include “This is Us” and “And Just Like That...” She’s performed with Carly Rae Jepsen, Melissa Ethridge, Bono/U2, Angélique Kidjo, Dev Hynes, Yoko Ono, and more. Her music is available to purchase & stream on all platforms.

Christian Douglas makes his Broadway debut following a year-and-a-half run leading the Moulin Rouge! The Musical National Tour. Prior to his time on the road, he appeared as Charlie Price in the Off-Broadway remount of Kinky Boots at Stage 42. Other favorite credits include Tony in West Side Story at The Muny and the National Tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical. Christian is also a composer and a songwriter. In addition to his own original music, he is the composer/lyricist for a developing new musical, The Sound, which has been a two-time Semi-Finalist for the O’Neill National Musical Theatre Conference.

Having performed to over 10 million audience members worldwide, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing in New York, across North America on a national tour, in London’s West End, Germany, Japan, The Netherlands and the World Tour recently launched in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Tickets are now on sale through January 18, 2026.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.