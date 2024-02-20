Asher Monroe to Release New Album SONGS OF THE CENTURY This Month

Top Ten Billboard charting music artist Asher Monroe will release his next album, SONGS OF THE CENTURY on February 26th.



Songs of the Century invites listeners on a nostalgic yet fresh musical adventure through musical history, encapsulating the essence of each decade from the 1930s all the way to the present. Monroe reimagines iconic songs like "Over the Rainbow" and "Nature Boy," infusing them with his own unique blend of pop, R&B, and soul. The album's overture, "Pure Imagination" from "Willy Wonka," sets a magical tone, leading into a meticulously curated selection of songs from each decade. His original song "There's a Time" beautifully concludes the album, symbolizing the ongoing evolution of music and Monroe's own artistic journey. This album is not just a collection of covers; it's a homage to the timeless power of music, interpreted through Monroe's distinctive creative lens, bridging the generational gap through his artistic vision.



Part I Overture - Pure Imagination (Willy Wonka), Over the Rainbow and Nature Boy; and Part II – Unchained Melody, House of rising Sun, and You Are So Beautiful, are currently available on major streaming platforms.



“Recording this album was an enriching experience for me as an artist,” says Monroe, who has charted three times on Billboard’s Top Ten and earned accolades from critics and music industry giants. “Each decade has a unique sound that defined it, and I wanted to take a deep dive and study the greats which helped shape the sound of each decade. It was important for me to honor and respect the originals, yet give it my own interpretation. I am really excited to share this project with the world.”



Songs of the Century Track Listing



Overture - Pure Imagination ( Willy Wonka )

30’s - Over the Rainbow

40’s - Nature Boy ( Nat King Cole )

50’s - Unchained Melody ( Righteous Brothers )

60’s - House of rising Sun ( Animals )

70’s - You Are So Beautiful ( Joe Cocker )

80’s - Victims ( Culture Club )

90’s - Immortality ( Bee Gees )

2,000-2,010 - Make You Feel My Love ( Adele )

2,010-2,020 - Heroes ( Peter Gabriel )

2,020-2,030 - Original song of mine “ Theres a Time

Coda - The Music is You - John Denver



SONGS OF THE CENTURY CREDITS:



Executive Producers: D Empire Entertainment

Producer: David Kosten

Co-Producer: Asher Monroe

Recording Package Artistry & Illustrations by: Ayo Bade

Recorded at: DK Studios

Mastered by: Frank Arkwright ( Abbey Road Studios )

2023 D Empire



