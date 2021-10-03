Arts On Site Presents Carla Kissane

Arts on Site announces October performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r.

Carla Kissane takes the stage Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm.

A cabaret of Shakespearean proportions. A maelstrom of archetypal ancestry, this irreverent mash-up of contemporary music and Shakespearean text follows the greatest of Shakespeare's heroines to their dramatic demise. Our contemporary role models are rock stars, but in Shakespeare's time the Queens were tweeting selfies just the same. Find out what happens when Shakespeare's misfortunate maidens are revealed through the music of Amy Winehouse, Rhianna, Florence + The Machine and then some... As Ophelia so deftly put it: 'Lord, we know what we are, but know not what we may be.'

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts on Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage.

For more information, visit artsonsite.org.