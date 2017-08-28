Arthur Miller Documentary Will Play New York Film Festival This October

The Film Society of Lincoln Center recently announced the complete lineup for the Spotlight on Documentary section of the 55th New York Film Festival (September 28-October 15). This year's series will include Rebecca Miller's tender portrait of her father, Arthur Miller: Writer (October 9-10).

Rebecca Miller's film is a portrait of her father, his times and insights, built around impromptu interviews shot over many years in the family home. This celebration of the great American playwright is quite different from what the public has ever seen. It is a close consideration of a singular life shadowed by the tragedies of the Red Scare and the death of Marilyn Monroe; a bracing look at success and failure in the public eye; an honest accounting of human frailty; a tribute to one artist by another. Arthur Miller: Writer invites you to see how one of America's sharpest social commentators formed his ideologies, how his life reflected his work, and, even in some small part, shaped the culture of our country in the twentieth century. An HBO Documentary Films release.

