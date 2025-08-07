Art on the Ave NYC Launches Open Studio Series in The East Village

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art on the Ave NYC (AOTA NYC) will launch its Open Studio Series at The East Village Creative Space, inviting the public to explore artists’ studios every Thursday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 98 E 4th Street in New York City. The free series offers a rare opportunity to meet resident artists, tour their workspaces, and learn about their creative processes.

Participating artists include Venezuelan-born Claudia Echeverría (CLoD), whose TribalPop style blends ancestral symbolism with contemporary abstraction; Gustavo Fernández, whose work is inspired by human stories and shared experiences; and Nicaraguan interdisciplinary artist Franck de las Mercedes, known for exploring the contradictions of contemporary life through his multifaceted practice.

The Open Studio Series is presented in partnership with Bettina Equities Management, which has provided space for artists to connect with wider audiences and share their work. Visitors will gain insight into the vital role these artists play in the AOTA NYC community and the impact the organization has in neighborhoods such as Lower Manhattan.