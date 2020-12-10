Ariana DeBose Stops by Nina West's DRAG CAST to Chat About THE PROM on Netflix

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

The Prom premieres on Netflix on December 11 and Broadway star Ariana DeBose, who plays Alyssa Greene in the film adaptation, joined Drag superstar Nina West on the podcast Drag Cast this week to chat about the film!

West writes, "It's Prom season! Well, Prom the movie season anyway. We're celebrating the release of Ryan Murphy's The Prom on Netflix with a fun and candid conversation with one of the film's stars Ariana DeBose. Find out why she and The Prom are so fabulous, and hear about Nina's and Patricia's prom experiences, too."

Give the latest episode of Drag Cast a listen here!

Broadway audiences will recognize DeBose from the ensemble of the original cast of "Hamilton," in which she played the bullet. She also starred in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," "A Bronx Tale, "Pippin," "Motown the Musical," and "Bring it On" on Broadway. In upcoming movie musical news, DeBose plays Anita in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story."

For more about Nina West, visit: https://www.ninawest.com/