Arian Moayed, Okieriete Onaodowan, and More Join Jessica Chastain in A DOLL'S HOUSE; Complete Casting Announced!

Complete casting has been announced as rehearsals commence for Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House in a new version by Amy Herzog.

Chastain will be joined by Arian Moayed, a Tony Award® and Emmy Award® nominee, as 'Torvald Helmer,' Jesmille Darbouze as 'Kristine Linde,' Tasha Lawrence as 'Anne-Marie,' Michael Patrick Thornton as 'Dr. Rank,' and Grammy Award® winner Okieriete Onaodowan as 'Nils Krogstad.' They will be joined by understudies Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra, and Jose Joaquin Perez.

The design team will include two-time Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour (scenic design and costume co-design), Enver Chakartash (costume co-design), Tony Award winner Jon Clark (lighting design), Drama Desk Award winners Ben & Max Ringham (sound design), with music from Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto, Jennifer Rias (choreographer), Jim Carnahan Casting, CSA and Alexandre Bleau, CSA (casting directors), Frank Lombardi (production stage manager), Brandon Allmon-Jackson (stage manager), and 101 Productions (general management). The creative team also includes Jonathan Glew (associate director), Michael Carnahan & Wilson Chin (associate scenic design), Ricky Lurie (associate costume design), Domino Mannheim (associate lighting design), and Chris Cronin (associate sound design).

This strictly limited 16-week engagement will play Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) with preview performances beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 ahead of a Thursday, March 9, 2023 opening night. Tickets are now on sale at www.adollshousebroadway.com.

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

This spring, The Jamie Lloyd Company will celebrate its 10th anniversary. The company has created some of the most thrilling theater of the last decade including 2013's Olivier Award-winning revival of Macbeth starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy and the landmark 2018 "Pinter at the Pinter" season, a celebration of the Nobel Prize-winning writer's work, which culminated in the critically lauded production of Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox. The production transferred to Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Play and Best Director of a Play for Lloyd. Most recently, the company created their Olivier Award-winning production of Cyrano de Bergerac, which had a sold-out run last year at BAM, and last summer's acclaimed production of The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke, which played the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End.

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of A Doll's House is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Wessex Grove.

BIOGRAPHIES

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain (Nora Helmer) has received numerous nominations and accolades for her work. She can currently be seen in her Golden Globe-nominated performance as country music legend Tammy Wynette in Showtime's limited series "George & Tammy," opposite Michael Shannon as George Jones. This limited series will chronicle the country music power couple and their complicated relationship, based on the book The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, written by the couple's daughter, Georgette Jones.

Chastain recently wrapped production on the psychological thriller Mothers' Instinct, in which she stars opposite Anne Hathaway and on the Michel Franco directed, Memory, opposite Peter Sarsgaard.

Chastain's starring role in 2021 as the incomparable Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye earned her the award for Best Actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and the Academy Awards. Produced by Freckle Films, the film also won the 2022 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Her recent work includes Netflix's The Good Nurse, HBO's "Scenes From A Marriage," Universal's The 355, and Roadside Pictures' The Forgiven. Previously, she could be seen in the on-stage theater production of Salome, It Chapter 2, Molly's Game, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama, Interstellar, Tree of Life, and Zero Dark Thirty, which earned her the 2013 Critics' Choice Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and an Academy Award nomination.

In addition to her acclaimed work as an actor, Chastain launched Freckle Films, a New York based film and television production company, in 2016. In addition to The 355, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Mothers' Instinct and the limited series, "George & Tammy," Freckle Films is currently developing a series adaptation of the novel His & Hers written by Alice Feeney as well as The School For Good Mothers written by Jessamine Chan.

Arian Moayed (Torvald Helmer) is an Iranian-born Emmy and Tony Award nominated actor, writer, and director and the co-founder of Waterwell, as well as a partner at the for-profit Waterwell Films. Moayed received an Emmy nomination for his work as 'Stewy' in the HBO series "Succession." Additional television credits include "Inventing Anna," "Love Life," and "Ms. Marvel." As part of Waterwell Films, Moayed wrote and directed the digital series "The Accidental Wolf." The thriller has three seasons currently streaming on Topic (from First Look Media). On the big screen, A24's You Hurt My Feelings will be premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and he recently completed House of Spoils for Blumhouse opposite Ariana DeBose. Additional credits include Spiderman: No Way Home, Song for a Sloth as well as The Courtroom which he wrote and premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and produced by Waterwell. Moayed co-founded Waterwell in 2002 along with Tom Ridgely. Waterwell is a civic-minded theater company that inspires audience through education. The Waterwell Drama Program, provide over 250 students per year with world-class arts training and education in advocacy at the Professional Performing Arts School, all free of charge. Addition theater credits include, The Humans (Drama Desk Award), Guards at the Taj (Obie Award), Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo (Tony nomination). Arian was born in Iran and moved to Chicago when he was 5 years old.

Okieriete Onaodowan (Nils Krogstad) is a Grammy Award-winning stage, film, and television actor known for his acclaimed performances on Broadway including originating the roles of 'Hercules Mulligan' and 'James Madison' in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning production, Hamilton. Since making his Broadway debut in 2012, Onaodowan has also starred in productions of both Cyrano de Bergerac and Rocky. He was most recently seen playing the lead role of 'Pierre' in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. His Off-Broadway work includes Hamilton at the Public, Luce, Neighbors, and Young Jean Lee's The Shipment as well as the first national tour of American Idiot.

On television, Onaodowan recently wrapped his lauded five-season run as 'Dean Miller' on the ABC/Shondaland Grey's Anatomy hit spinoff series, "Station 19." He will soon be seen taking on the title role in AMC's forthcoming series "Demascus," a comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, as well as starring as a series regular alongside John Krasinski for the upcoming third season Amazon's "Jack Ryan."

Previously, Onaodowan was directed by Krasinski in the recent feature A Quiet Place 2. He has also appeared as 'Brandon' in Generation Wrecks, and as 'Cal' in The Super. He previously starred in Person to Person as 'Lester,' alongside Michael Cera, in Thanks for Sharing alongside Mark Ruffalo and Gwyneth Paltrow, in the short film Prom and as 'Ben' in the short film, Anna & The Asteroid.

Additional television credits include 'Afrika Bambaataa' on Netflix and Baz Luhrmann's "The Get Down," a recurring role on HBO's "Ballers," alongside Dwayne Johnson, as 'Raneed' on HBO's hit series "Girls" as well as "Law & Order: SVU," "NYC 22," and "Gravity."

Jesmille Darbouze (Kristine Linde). Broadway: Betrayal; Kiss Me, Kate. Select credits: Much Ado About Nothing ('Beatrice'), Exit the King ('Queen Marie'), Love's Labour's Lost ('Princess of France'), A Midsummer Night's Dream ('Helena') at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey; The Unsinkable Molly Brown (Denver Center); Aida ('Aida'); Nine ('Lady of the Spa'). International: Smokey Joe's Cafe, And the World Goes 'Round, Shout! The Mod Musical. Television and film credits: Sugar Plum Twist, "Puffy," "A.K.A Jessica Jones," "Mysteries of Laura." Darbouze is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

Tasha Lawrence (Anne-Marie). Broadway: Wilder, Wilder, Wilder; Good People; Proof (National Tour). Off-Broadway: Sam Hunter plays: The Whale (Drama Desk nomination, Playwrights Horizons), The Few (Rattlestick), A Great Wilderness (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Dominique Morriseau's Pipeline (Lincoln Center), Steven Levenson's If I Forget (Roundabout), Lucy Thurber's Asheville (Cherry Lane), Daisy Foote's Bhutan (Cherry Lane). Regional: Lucas Hnath's Dolls House Part 2 (Theatreworks, Hartford), John D'Agata and Jim Fingal's Lifespan of a Fact (Theatreworks, Hartford), Deborah Laufer's Rooted (Cincinnati Playhouse). Jen Silverman's The Roommate (Actors Theatre of Louisville, Long Wharf), Theresa Rebeck's Bad Dates (City Theatre), Keith Reddin's Human Error (City Theatre), Dangerous Liasons (Huntington Theatre), Harold Pinter's Betrayal (Northern Stage). Film and television: "FBI Most Wanted," "High Maintenance," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Law & Order" (Classic, Criminal Intent, SVU), "Third Watch," "Deadline," "Kevin Hill," "The Line" (Actra Gemini nomination), John Turturro's Romance and Cigarettes, Pooka, Hangnail, Sanctioning Evil.

Michael Patrick Thornton (Dr. Rank) returns to Broadway after debuting in Sam Gold's Macbeth. Co-founder of Chicago's acclaimed the Gift Theatre, Thornton notably appeared in their productions of Doubt and Richard III (King Richard) both at Steppenwolf, as well as Othello ('Iago') and the premieres of Andrew Hinderaker's Colossal; Dirty; and Suicide, Incorporated. Elsewhere: Will Eno's Title and Deed (Lookingglass) and Middletown (Steppenwolf). Thornton directed the premieres of fellow Gift ensemble members David Rabe (Good For Otto; Cosmologies) and Will Eno (Oh, The Humanity). Thornton's experimental improv show "You & Me" enjoyed residence at Chicago's Second City and has since played throughout the U.S. and Dublin, Ireland. The Chicago Reader calls the show and Thornton's improvisation "masterful." Television and film: "NCIS," "The Good Doctor," "Let The Right One In," "61st Street," "Away," "Madam Secretary," "Counterpart," "The Red Line," "The Exorcist," "Private Practice," The View From Tall.

Franklin Bongjio (Understudy Krogstad, Dr. Rank, Torvald), Recent Broadway: Soldier's Play, Pirates Of Penzance (staged reading). A graduate of Marymount Manhattan.

Carey Rebecca Brown (Understudy Anne-Marie, Kristine, Nora). Ragtime (Broadway revival), Candide (NYCO), The Butcher Boy (Irish Rep), The Sound of Music (tour directed by Jack O'Brien), Radio City, and a number of regional credits. Carey is a former employee of and continues to work closely with the non-profit The Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking. www.castla.org.

Melisa Soledad Pereyra (Understudy Anne-Marie, Kristine, Nora). Born and raised in Villa Caraza, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Broadway debut. Melisa is a multi-hyphenate performer, VO, writer, director, and educator. Assistant Professor of Acting (Boston University), Core Company Actor (American Players Theatre, Spring Green, WI). @1warriorvoice.

Jose Joaquin Perez (Understudy Krogstad, Dr. Rank, Torvald). My Mañana Comes (Playwrights Realm, Drama Desk nominee Outstanding Featured Actor), Charles Bowden Actor Award (New Dramatist), multiple Helen Hayes Award nominations.

Jamie Lloyd (Director). For The Jamie Lloyd Company: Cyrano de Bergerac (Playhouse, Harold Pinter, Theatre Royal Glasgow, and Brooklyn Academy of Music; Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Revival of a Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play; Olivier Award for Best Revival; Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Director; Evening Standard Award nomination for Best Director; WhatsOnStage Award nomination for Best Director); The Seagull (Playhouse and Harold Pinter; Evening Standard Award nomination for Best Director); Betrayal (Harold Pinter and Bernard B. Jacobs, Broadway; Tony Award nominations for Best Revival and Best Director; Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Director; Evening Standard Award nomination for Best Director; Drama League Award nomination for Outstanding Revival of a Play; Outer Critics' Circle Award nominations for Best Director and Best Revival of a Play; WhatsOnStage Award for Best Play Revival); One for the Road, The New World Order, Mountain Language, The Lover and The Collection, Landscape, A Kind of Alaska, Monologue, Party Time, Celebration, A Slight Ache, The Dumb Waiter (Pinter at the Pinter); The Maids, The Homecoming, The Ruling Class, Richard III, The Pride, The Hothouse, Macbeth (Trafalgar Studios). Other theatre credits include: Evita (Regent's Park Open Air; Evening Standard Award for Best Musical Revival; Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Director; Olivier Award nomination for Best Revival of a Musical; WhatsOnStage Award for Best Direction; WhatsOnStage Award nomination for Best Musical Revival); Assassins (Menier Chocolate Factory; Evening Standard Award nomination for Best Director).

Amy Herzog (New Version). Herzog's plays include Mary Jane (New York Drama Critics Circle Award), 4000 Miles (Obie Award for Best New American Play), After the Revolution (New York Times Outstanding Playwright Award), and Belleville (Drama Desk Nominee). She received the Benjamin H. Danks Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Amy teaches playwriting at the David Geffen School of Drama.

Henrik Ibsen (Playwright, 1828-1906) is one of the most influential dramatists in Western culture. In addition to A Doll's House, his other works include Peer Gynt, An Enemy of the People, Hedda Gabler, Ghosts, and The Master Builder.