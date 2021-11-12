Apply for Free Tickets to the Taping of NBC's ANNIE LIVE!

Annie LIVE! is coming soon to NBC and the production is looking for fully vaccinated audience members for both its pre-tape (December 1) and live show (December 2). The special will film in Bethpage, New York.

Families are welcome. The minimum age to attend is 12. Parents must apply for minors. No one under the age of 18 years old can apply. On set, guests must wear a mask at all times. Guests must be fully vaccinated and present a COVID-19 vaccination card on the day of the show.

Scheduled to air on December 2, the new live musical will star Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr, and Celina Smith! with Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Jane Krakowski as Lily St. Regis, and Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan.

Annie Live! will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo. Jason Sherwood will oversee production design. Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction. Emilio Sosa will lead costume design. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.

Annie is one of the most beloved and biggest hits in Broadway history and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages. Based on the Harold Gray comic strip "Little Orphan Annie" that debuted in 1924, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for over four years.