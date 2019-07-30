Applications Now Open For The Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative Classroom Resources Grant

Applications for the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative are now open!

The Classroom Resources Grant provides funding to underserved public schools for any necessary materials to create or enhance school theatre programs.

Click here for more information, including how to start an application.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber initiative provides students at all levels with enhanced theatre education to initiate meaningful relationships with theatre in childhood and open doors for pursuing theatre as children become young adults.

The initiative reaches students across the nation at an early age to make theatre transcend background, creating access to industry opportunities for all who seek them.

The initiative provides classroom grants to create or enhance theatre programs in our nation's under-resourced schools. Scholarships for afterschool and summer training programs, and tuition support for students pursuing theatre in higher education, provide support on the individual level to students determined to make a career in theatre.

The initiative expands The Wing's legacy commitment to education and diversity. We expose diverse people and places to theatre, using performing arts education to give every student the opportunity to play a role in the American theatre.

Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation funds the initiative with an influential 1.3 million dollar three-year grant. The project is an extension of the work Webber, a multi-Tony Award winning composer-producer, is doing to promote and fund arts education through the foundation in the UK.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative encompasses three components to bring students everywhere theatre education at every level:

Classroom Resources: Providing grant funding directly to under-resourced public schools to provide instruments, dance floors, lighting grids, and other necessary materials to create new, and enhance existing, in-school theatre programs. Training Scholarships: Funding goes towards covering the costs associated with sending select students to afterschool and summer training programs. 4-Year University Scholarships: Financial support is provided to select students pursuing theatre studies at the University level.





