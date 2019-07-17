Antonio Cipriano, Mary Kate Morrissey, Renee Rapp And More Set For BROADWAY SINGS ALANIS: UNPLUGGED

The starry lineup is set for the next concert in the year-long Broadway Sings spinoff series, Broadway Sings: Unplugged. On July 29 at 7pm and 9:30pm, The Green Room 42 will present Alanis: Unplugged, featuring original "unplugged" arrangements of the alternative rock star's hits, orchestrated for an acoustic band.

The full lineup will include Broadway favorites Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls), Molly Hager (Waitress), Charissa Hogeland (Frozen), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill), and Renee Rapp (Mean Girls).

The concert will give tribute to this emotional, soulful artist and her extensive repertoire, including "Ironic", "Hand in My Pocket", "You Oughta Know", and "All I Really Want". The concert will be produced by creator Corey Mach and music directed/orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartes. More information about the spinoff series, as well as the original series now produced at Sony Hall, can be found on the Broadway Sings website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside the YOTEL on the fourth floor. Tickets are $20-$60. There is no drink minimum. All ages welcome. All performers are subject to change.

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies, Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You