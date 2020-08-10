Antonio Banderas Reveals he is Recovering From COVID-19
Banderas revealed on his 60th birthday that he is recovering from a positive diagnosis of the virus.
Deadline has reported that Antonio Banderas revealed he is recovering from a positive coronavirus diagnosis.
The actor posted a tweet in Spanish with the news, sharing that he was not suffering severe symptoms and was only feeling a little more tired than normal. He shared that he was confident he would recover soon and that he would be reading, writing and resting in isolation.
See the tweet below:
Quiero contaros lo siguiente... pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0- Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020
Banderas began his acting career with a series of films by director Pedro Almodóvar in the 1980s and then appeared in several Hollywood films, such as Philadelphia (1993), Interview with the Vampire (1994), Desperado (1995), Assassins (1995), Evita, (1996), and The Mask of Zorro (1998). He also appeared in the Spy Kids series and provided THE VOICE of PUSS IN BOOTS in the Shrek franchise as well as its spin-off film Puss in Boots.
In 2003, Banderas made his theatre debut as Guido Contini in Nine, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award and won a Drama Desk Award. In 2018, he starred as Pablo Picasso in the second season of Genius, for which he garnered critical praise. For the 2019 film Pain and Glory, he received the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor and a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama.
