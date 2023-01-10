Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU to Offer Digital Lottery & Daily In Person Rush

In 1996, Rent was the first show to offer in-person rush tickets, which made tickets to the hottest show in town affordable and available to everyone. Continuing the tradition, the producers of Anthony Rapp's Without You are dedicated to offering rush and lottery tickets at an accessible price point for every public performance, including the show's sold-out first preview on January 14 at NY's New World Stages.

The Without You Daily In-Person Rush will take place at the New World Stages Box Office (open 1 PM M/T/F. Noon Wed/Thurs. 10 AM weekends) and tickets will be available up until 30 minutes to curtain, while supplies last, beginning January 14.

The Without You Digital Lottery will begin at 12 AM, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 9 AM and 3 PM beginning January 14, 2023. The Without You Digital Lottery can be entered by visiting WithoutYouMusical.com/rush-and-lottery

One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $33 each (facility and Telecharge fees apply). for both the Digital Lottery and Daily In-Person Rush.

In 1994, Anthony Rapp was twenty-two, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Jonathan Larson. That musical was the global phenomenon RENT. This is where the story of WITHOUT YOU begins. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name, and backed by a 5-piece rock band, Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life story of the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.

"Rent was a historic musical that genuinely affected generations of theatregoers. What made it so appealing was its ability for audience members to feel truly connected to the story, the music, and its cast. We are so proud to bring Anthony's personal perspective of his Rent journey to the stage and to make sure that we are able to accommodate as many people as possible we will continue the tradition of day of rush tickets that was pioneered by Rent decades ago." Executive Producer, Lisa Dozier

Without You is written by Anthony Rapp and directed by Steven Maler; the production will feature the music of Jonathan Larson's RENT along with original songs and compositions by Anthony Rapp, David Matos, and Joe Pisapia; orchestration, original compositions, and musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss, with additional arrangements by Tom Kitt. Without You is produced by Lisa Dozier with Royal Family Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, Ryohei Otani/Motoko Kimura, Brian J. Heck/Harish Karthikeyan, Jason Turchin/Shimmy Braun, Charlotte Cohn, Abigail E. Disney, Kim Vasquez and creative producer Chris Henry; LDK Productions is the General Manager.

Creative team includes Eric Southern (Lighting and Scene Design), Angela Vesco (Costume Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), and David Bengali (Projection Design). Led by Daniel A. Weiss the band includes Clérida Eltimé (Cello), Paul Gil (Bass), Jerry Marotta (Drums), and Lee Moretti (Guitar).