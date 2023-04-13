Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Celebrates 100 Performances at New World Stages

The production is playing through June 11, 2023.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Last night, the cast and crew of Anthony Rapp's Without You celebrated its 100 performances at New World Stages at Restaurant Row's Hold Fast, where producer Lisa Dozier toasted the team and presented Daniel A Weiss (orchestrator and music director), Stephen Maler (director), Anthony Rapp, and Royal Family Productions Mark Falconer with a signed print created by renowned artist Justin. Squigs" Robertson.

Recently extended through June 11, 2023. Without You officially opened on January 25 and received praise from audiences and critics alike. Broadway Briefing said, "Out of the 525,600 minutes in your year, we recommend you spend 90 of them at Without You." Gay City News said, "Rapp is a natural storyteller; Without You is particularly soul-stirring. His connection with the audience is electric." Elysa Gardner at the New York Sun said, "Without You" is infectious and ultimately transcends."

"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with an amazing team of artists. It has been an honor and a privilege to bring this show to New York. It has had such a profound effect on so many audience members that have experienced personal love and loss that we look forward to even more audiences experiencing this show through the final weeks of our extension." - Producer, Lisa Dozier

In 1994, Anthony Rapp was twenty-two, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Johnathan Larson. That musical was the global phenomenon RENT. This is where the story of WITHOUT YOU begins. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name and backed by a 5-piece rock band, Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life of the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.

Without You is brought to the stage by a talented creative team, including set and lighting design by Eric Southern, costume design by Angela Vesco, sound design by Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan, and projection design by David Bengali. Led by Daniel A. Weiss, the band includes Clérida Eltimé (Cello), Paul Gil (Bass), Jerry Marotta (Drums), and Lee Moretti (Guitar).

Without You is written by Anthony Rapp and directed by Steven Maler; it features the music of Jonathan Larson's RENT, along with original songs and compositions by Anthony Rapp, David Matos, and Joe Pisapia; orchestration, original compositions, and musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss, with additional arrangements by Tom Kitt.

Without You is produced by Lisa Dozier, with Royal Family Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, Ryohei Otani/Motoko Kimura, TV Asahi, Brian J. Heck/Harish Karthikeyan, Jason Turchin/Shimmy Braun, Charlotte Cohn, Abigail E. Disney, and creative producer Chris Henry. Denise Savas is the production stage manager; the production manager is Intuitive, and LDK Productions is General Manager.

