Anthony Ramos Will Perform in 'In a State of Gratitude - a Tribute to Our Healthcare Heroes' Concert

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and Montefiore-Einstein announced today "In A State of Gratitude" - a virtual concert celebrating our healthcare heroes.

The concert event, filmed without an audience both at Radio City Music Hall and at a studio in Los Angeles, features performances by Broadway veteran Anthony Ramos, in addition to singer-songwriter and activist Natalie Merchant; Grammy Award-nominated, diamond selling global superstar Bebe Rexha; and The Orchestra of The Bronx, along with a special appearance by Grammy Award-winner and Oscar nominated artist and philanthropist Mary J. Blige.

The event will be streamed for free on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. EST exclusively across Radio City Music Hall's multiple platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.



Following the initial stream, the event will remain available for viewing on Radio City Music Hall's Facebook and YouTube pages, and will be made available on Montefiore's YouTube channel and Natalie Merchant's Facebook, YouTube and Instagram channels on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. The stream will also include an opportunity for viewers to support Direct Relief and Montefiore-Einstein. Direct Relief is a nonprofit providing protective gear and other medical resources to frontline health workers responding to COVID-19 throughout the U.S. Donations will be directed to Direct Relief's support of New York State, where the organization has delivered, free of charge, 690,000 N95 and surgical masks, 615,000 exam gloves, and 129,000 face shields, as well as critical care medications, worth $7.6 million, since the beginning of the pandemic.



"We're honored to be able to partner with Montefiore-Einstein and host this unique salute to New York's healthcare heroes that was filmed at Radio City Music Hall," said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Entertainment. "Natalie, Anthony, Bebe and Mary J. are all native New Yorkers and know firsthand the power of music to heal and uplift. We are proud to stand with them and show our gratitude to all of the healthcare heroes through 'In A State of Gratitude.'"

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can be seen next in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi.