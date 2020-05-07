Announcing The 2020 New York Artadia Awardees
Artadia has announced the recipients of the fifth annual New York Artadia Awards: Alexandra Bell and Joiri Minaya. Awardees receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds, as well as access to the ongoing benefits of the Artadia Awards program. Applications were open to any visual artist living within New York City's five boroughs for over two years, working in any medium and at any stage of their career.
In the first round of jurying, Susan Cross, Senior Curator of Visual Art, MASS MoCA; Legacy Russell, Associate Curator of Exhibitions, The Studio Museum in Harlem; and Akili Tommasino, Associate Curator, Modern and Contemporary Art, Museum of Fine Arts Boston selected five finalists: American Artist, Alexandra Bell, Tommy Kha, Joiri Minaya, and Tammy Nguyen. For the second round of evaluations, Kelly Taxter, Barnett and Annalee Newman Curator of Contemporary Art The Jewish Museum, joined Legacy Russell to conduct virtual studio visits with each of the five Finalists and determine the Awardees.
On receiving the 2020 New York Artadia Award, Alexandra states, "I'm excited to join Artadia's network of notable Awardee artists and am grateful for the recognition. The Award is an incredible vote of confidence in my work; the support will allow me to continue to develop my practice." Of the Awards process, Joiri says, "I really admire the work of the other four Artadia Finalists, so it was truly an honor to have shared that platform with them. Having been selected as an Awardee is thrilling, not only for the recognition and support, but for the impact it will have in my practice."
Of Bell's work, Legacy notes, "Alexandra Bell's work explores news and reportage as an exercise of faction, fiction, and faith-building, a simultaneously generative and destructive tool that provides us with language to pinpoint things whilst simultaneously inculcating individual bias and the complexity of our worldviews." Speaking to Minaya's practice, Kelly states, "Minaya's work around the notion of "tropical identity" elicits a palpable tension between critique and seduction. Her wildly decorated, alluring environments and images carry a biting commentary on the ways in which privilege injures ecology and the body, while at the same time, it slyly purges those impositions."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)