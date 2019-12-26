Announcing Spoonfed's Talent Challenge 2020

In the Tradition of MetroStar and Mama's Next Big Act, Comes Spoonfed's Talent Challenge 2020

Aspiring Singers compete Mondays, Jan. 20th, 27th and February 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th

Producer Joseph Macchia (Metrostar Talent Challenge and MetroMinor), and Randy Witherspoon, the proprietor of restaurant Spoonfed, present Spoonfed's Talent Challenge 2020 at Upstairs at the Spoon (at Spoonfed, 331 West 51st St, between 8th and 9th Avenues) New York City's new music listening room in Hell's Kitchen. The award winning Tracy Stark, a longtime collaborator of Joseph Macchia, will serve as Music Director for the contest, which runs weekly from Monday, Jan. 20th through Monday, February 24th.

Anyone can participate! Read on for submission, schedule and prize information, as well as how your fans can buy tickets.

Here's what to do if you would like to be considered:

Singers and Comic Singers: Send a YouTube link or an mp3 file to Joseph Macchia at: jjmac249@aol.com by Jan. 15th.

All entries will be screened and you will receive a response if you're chosen to participate. Again, the deadline for submissions is January 15th.

Please make sure you are available for all dates if you're chosen, and please encourage your friends and family to participate as voting audience members!

SCHEDULE:

Week #1, Jan. 20th: Elimination Round #1: First group of performers each does one song, followed by a vote by audience and judging panel. The results will be announced the following day by email and social media. The top performers will participate in the contest beginning Week #3.

Week #2, Jan. 27th Elimination Round #2: Second group of performers each does one song, followed by a vote by audience and judging panel. The results will be announced the following day by email and social media. The top performers will participate in the contest beginning Week #3.

Week #3, Feb. 3rd: Top 15 from elimination rounds 1&2 perform. There will be 5 eliminations this night, voted by audience and judging panel. Judges and Musical Director will give performers feedback. The results will be announced the following day by email and social media. Top 10 performers move on to week #4.

Week #4, Feb. 10th: Top 10 perform. There will be 5 eliminations this night, voted by audience and judging panel. Judges and Musical Director will give performers feedback. The results will be announced the following day by email and social media. Top 15 performers move on to week #5.

Feb. 17th, Week #5: Top 5 perform. FINAL AGENDA FOR EVENING IS STILL TBD by judging panel.

Week #6, Feb. 24th: Final 5 participants do a mini-set of songs. Final vote takes place by audience and judging panel. The winner of Spoonfed's Talent Challenge 2020 will be announced LIVE at the conclusion of the evening, and the next day via social media.

The winner receives $750.00 in cash, a crystal trophy naming them the winner of Spoonfed's Talent Challenge 2020, and an opportunity to perform a show Upstairs at the Spoon in the future (at performer's expense).

Events begin each night at 7:30, with doors opening at 6:30 for food and drinks. There will be a $15 Cover and $24 Food/Drink minimum per person for audience members. PARTICIPANTS DO NOT PAY THE COVER AND MINIMUM AND WILL BE SEATED IN THE BACK OF THE ROOM.

To purchase tickets in advance, go to https://www.purplepass.com/#196785/JOseph_Macchia-Spoonfed_Talent_Challenege-Spoonfed_NYC-January-20-2020.html or call 718-672-6714.

Spoonfed, a comfort food restaurant with southern roots and an upstairs performance space, is at 331 West 51st, between 8th and 9th Avenues. The proprietor of Spoonfed is Randy Strickland-Witherspoon, a Broadway denizen who was a dresser to Broadway actors until his reputation for delicious food led him in a different direction. Spoonfed opened in 2017.

Joseph Macchia is the former assistant booking manager at the Metropolitan Room and Creator of The Metrostar Talent Challenge which is known as the starting point for performers: Marisa Mulder, Joie Bianco and . He is the founder of Help Is On The Way Today is a 501c3 non-profit that helps children, teens, and youth living with HIV and AIDS in New York. Cabaret Cares/Help Is On The Way Today has been supporting youth through concerts and cabaret fundraisers which have featured Broadway casts and top cabaret talent.





