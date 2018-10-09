Annaleigh Ashford, Kate Baldwin, Orfeh And More Will Perform In Crazy Rainbow Days At Feinstein's/54 Below

Following their last sold-out concert A View of the River at 54 Below/Feinstein's, the songwriting team of Will Van Dyke and Jeff Talbott are hosting Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, Tony nominees Kate Baldwin and Orfeh, and a starry list of other top-notch Broadway performers in a concert called Crazy Rainbow Days: New Songs by Will Van Dyke & Jeff Talbott at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 28th. The evening will feature never-before-heard songs from Van Dyke and Talbott's musicals, as well as several all-new songs created exclusively for the evening.

Joining Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford(Sunday in the Park with George, You Can't Take It With You) and Tony Award nominees Kate Baldwin(Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish), Orfeh(Pretty Woman the Musical, Legally Blonde) and Drama Desk nominee Julia Murney(Wicked, The Wild Party) will be Matt Doyle(Sweeney Todd, Jasper in Deadland), Graham Rowat(Meteor Shower, Guys and Dolls),Wesley Taylor(Rock of Ages, The Addams Family), Allison Blackwell(Pretty Woman the Musical), Rema Webb(The Color Purple), Bonnie Milligan(Head Over Heels), Jake Odmark(Pretty Woman the Musical), Conor Ryan(Desperate Measures, John & Jen), Carrie St. Louis(Kinky Boots),Brad Weinstock(Jersey Boys) and Ross Baum,Clark Kinkade, Erika Petersonand Angela Travinoof RANGE a cappella, with additional performers to be announced soon. Sure to be a one-of-a-kind, exciting evening of songs that feature Van Dyke and Talbott's pop-infused, heart-filled theatre songs, it is not to be missed.

For ticket information and to keep up-to-date as new performers are announced, please visit https://54below.com/events/crazy-rainbow-days.

Will Van Dyke and Jeff Talbott are a musical theatre writing team. Their musicals include: Imagine Harry, which was featured in the National Alliance of Musical Theatre Festival of New Musicals in the fall of 2015, was a finalist for the 2017 O'Neill Musical Theatre Conference, a semi-finalist for the 2015 O'Neill Musical Theatre Conference and a finalist for the 2015 Rhinebeck Writers Retreat; Wintersong, which was a finalist for the National Alliance of Musical Theatre Festival of New Musicals in 2017 and on which they were invited to work at the Johnny Mercer Writers Colony at Goodspeed Musicals in 2016; Seven Broken Hearts, which they were chosen to work on at the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat in 2017; and The Circle and the Wheel, which was commissioned by Grove Entertainment and Barbara Whitman Productions. Will Van Dyke(music and lyrics) is currently the Music Supervisor, Orchestrator, Arranger and Music Director of Pretty Woman the Musical. His albums Chasing the Day, Writing Kevin Taylor, Daylight, Constant and Make the Season Bright(the last three co-written with Matt Doyle) are available wherever digital music is sold. In addition to his work with Talbott, compositions include Chasing The Day, i(Pioneer Theatre Company), The Gravedigger's Lullaby(TACT), Writing Kevin Taylor(Village Theatre), Winnie the Pooh, KIDS(Disney), and The Lion King Experience titles (Disney).

Currently in development: Magnificent Climb(with Rick Elice). His albums, Chasing the Day, Writing Kevin Taylor(2013 Concept Recording) and an EP with Jeff Talbott, A View of the River, are available wherever digital music is sold. With Annaleigh Ashford, he has recorded two original songs, Another Time(MAC nomination) and A New Year(written with Talbott). With Matt Doyle, Will co-wrote and produced his albums Daylight, Constant, Make the Season Bright, and Uncontrolled. www.willvandyke.com.

Jeff Talbott(book and lyrics) is the author of The Submission, which won the inaugural Laurents/Hatcher Award in 2011, was produced Off-Broadway by MCC Theater and went on to win the Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Award for Best New American Play in 2012, and has since been produced all over the country. Other plays include: The Gravedigger's Lullaby(Off-Broadway production by TACT) (with original music by Will Van Dyke) in 2017), i(Pioneer Theatre Company, 2018) and Civics and Humanities for Non-Majors(Montclair State University (who commissioned the play), 2018; finalist 2018 O'Neill Playwrights Conference). Three Rules for the Dragon was a finalist for the 2016 O'Neill Playwrights Conference and has been workshopped by Rattlestick Theatre Company/Colt Coeur and Premiere Stages in New Jersey andA Public Education was a finalist for the 2015 O'Neill Playwrights Conference. www.jefftalbott.com. Will and Jeff live and write in New York City.

