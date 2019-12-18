Annaleigh Ashford Joins Weight Watchers as New Ambassador

Today, WW -- Weight Watchers Reimagined -- introduces Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford as its new WW ambassador. As a long-time WW member, the acclaimed actress, singer and dancer - and natural brand evangelist - aims to inspire others by showing how, with WW, it is possible to live your best life and maintain healthy habits over time.

A lover of both food and wellness, and a long-time WW Studio member, Ashford will share her experiences and wellness tips through social and earned media -- in the authentic, humorous voice her fans know and love -- and talk about the new myWW program.

"I have been a member of WW for over 11 years. Time and time again, it's the only thing that ever works for me," says Ashford. "I can't wait to share how integral WW has been on my wellness journey, with the hope to help others make 2020 their most magical year yet!"

Annaleigh Ashford is an award-winning actress, known for her leading roles on Broadway in shows like Kinky Boots, Wicked, Legally Blonde, and for her Tony Award winning performance in You Can't Take It With You. She was most recently in Netflix's Unbelievable and her upcoming roles include Bad Education with Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney and Ryan Murphy's FX American Crime Story; Impeachment as Paula Jones alongside Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein. She will also star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday In The Park With George at The Savoy Theatre in London in 2020.

"Annaleigh has an authentic passion to spread the gift of health, and her longtime success on WW is a true testament to the program's livability and sustainable approach to health and wellness," says Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer at WW. "Her story reinforces that it's possible to maintain healthy habits, even amidst life's demands, and it spotlights the power of the WW community to guide and support you along the way."

Ashford attends WW Workshops, works with a WW coach and uses the WW mobile app to follow the new myWW program. myWW is WW's most customized weight-loss program ever. myWW is rooted in WW's award-winning and scientifically proven approach to weight loss and nutrition and grounded in the SmartPoints system and ZeroPoint foods.





