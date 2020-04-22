Annaleigh Ashford, Edie Falco, Mallory Portnoy and More to Take Part in The 52nd Street Project's Virtual Gala

The 52nd Street Project has quickly adapted to a "new normal" in the time of COVID-19. With an understanding that it is now more important than ever to stay connected in an era of social distancing, The Project has modified its programming for digital platforms as a way to engage project members. It is offering workshops in Playmaking, Songmaking, and Artmaking, among other activities. Similarly, The 52nd Street Project is excited to roll out their virtual gala, Game Changers: Celebrating Two Key Players Crystal Dickinson & Brandon Dirden hosted by Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, as a way to connect with their community while raising funds for the organization.

Serving as a significant fundraiser for the non-profit organization, the annual gala brings together The 52nd Street Project community to celebrate the contributions of individuals who have made a big impact on the organization. This year, The Project is excited to honor two key Project players, Crystal Dickinson and Brandon Dirden. Originally set to take place in-person on May 4, The Project's gala had to be reimagined for the current climate of physical distancing. In light of COVID-19, fundraising is more crucial than ever. All of The 52nd Street Project's programming comes at no expense to its project members, and all performances that the organization produces at its Five Angels Theater are free to the public. Donations and funds raised from the annual gala ensures that The Project can continue to reach as many young creatives as possible in a way that is both accessible and cost-effective.

Additionally, The 52nd Street Project's annual gala shines a spotlight on some of the original work that has been generated by its project members. Keeping in that tradition, this year's event will feature songs written by young people in previous Playmaking and Songmaking programs that will be performed by Annaleigh Ashford & Joe Tapper; Marinda Anderson & Adrienne C. Moore; Edie Falco & Stephen Wallem; Amber Gray; Mallory Portnoy; Michael Potts; Natalie Walker, and more. Fans and friends of The 52nd Street Project are encouraged to stop by the virtual gala website where they can lend their support through donations and stream the performances. New videos will be posted throughout the three week period.

The 52nd Street Project invites YOU to be a Game Changer! Please visit https://give.52project.org/campaign/game-changers/c281993 to support.

The mission of The 52nd Street Project, a community-based arts organization, is to bring together kids from Hell's Kitchen in Manhattan, starting at age ten and lasting through their teens, with theater professionals to create original theater offered free to the general public. By building on the core experience of accomplishment and collaboration, the Project fosters a sense of inclusion in a place where the children belong and where their creative work is the driving force. Through long-term mentoring relationships and exposure to diverse art forms (including Spoken Word, Photography, Theatrical Design, Dance, Stage Combat and Filmmaking), the Project seeks to expand the children's means of expression and to improve their literacy, their life skills and their attitude towards learning.





