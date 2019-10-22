Angela Lansbury, Dick Van Dyke-Led BUTTONS: A CHRISTMAS TALE Arrives on Digital Nov. 19

Discover the magical story that shows believing can be the greatest gift of all when BUTTONS: A CHRISTMAS TALE arrives on Digital November 19, 2019 and on DVD December 3, 2019 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

BUTTONS: A CHRISTMAS TALE is an inspiring holiday film for the whole family and features an all-star cast including Jane Seymour, Roma Downey & Abigail Spencer, along with screen legends Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury. The film is narrated by Kate Winslet and Robert Redford.

From creator/director/writer/composer Tim Janis, who has sold millions of albums and worked with a wide array of artists, comes this touching story of hope. BUTTONS: A CHRISTMAS TALE follows the heartwarming journey of two orphan girls whose only wish is to find a home for Christmas. With a little help from their guardian angels (Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury), they discover that miracles really can happen when you find the power to believe.

The BUTTONS: A CHRISTMAS TALE DVD includes bonus songs, a magical music video, and a heartwarming photo gallery.

Watch a trailer here:





