Andy Karl Talks Broadway, Baseball, and More on The BREAK A BAT! Podcast
Tony-nominee Andy Karl steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 48 of Break a Bat!
Tony-nominee Andy Karl steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 48 of Break a Bat! Check out their chat below as Andy chats baseball, Broadway, Rocky and more!
You can listen to the episode here:
Karl is an Olivier Award Winner and 3-time Tony Award nominee with more than a dozen Broadway credits to his name. One of those credits includes a performance that's beloved by our sports fans in Rocky the Musical, in which he portrayed the iconic Rocky Balboa. With other Broadway credits that include Legally Blonde, Jersey Boys, Pretty Woman, and Groundhog Day, Karl has some great behind the scenes stories about 'championing through' those roles as told to host Al Malafronte in this episode.
With an athletic background of his own, Karl also discusses working in percentages to make it through sometimes grueling Broadway schedules, as he says gearing yourself up for a show is in so many ways like gearing yourself up for a game. This mindset is not unlike what made Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. so successful for Karl's hometown Baltimore Orioles, and led to a fascinating conversation about what it would take a Broadway performer to achieve the equivalent of Ripken's record-setting streak of 2,632 consecutive performances on the field.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Which Shows Will Be Eligible for 2020 Tony Awards?
Though final eligibility determinations have not yet been announced, word from industry insiders is that the cutoff will be February 19, 2020- meaning...
Christy Altomare to Star in Developmental Reading of JONI: THE MUSICAL
Christy Altomare has joined the developmental reading of Joni: The Musical as the title role. The full-length musical by playwright Georgeta Rae, is a...
Aaron Sorkin Will Reunite With THE WEST WING Cast for Staged Episode to Benefit When We All Vote
Ahead of one of the most pivotal elections in our nation's history, HBO Max and The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin announced today that for the first ...
NEXT TO NORMAL Original Cast Will Reunite on Stars in the House This Week
Miss the mountains? Be sure to tune in to Stars in the House on Saturday, August 29 (8pm), for a Next to Normal original cast reunion!...
James Lapine Will Release a New Book, 'Putting It Together', About the Creation of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
James Lapine will release a new book about the creation of the musical Sunday in the Park with George....
BLACK IS KING Director Blitz Bazawule to Helm THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
Deadline is reporting that Blitz Bazawule, director of the Beyonce feature Black Is King on Disney+ has signed on to direct the movie musical of the T...