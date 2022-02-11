Andrew Rannells & Annaleigh Ashford Join Hulu's Chippendales Origin Series IMMIGRANT

Andrew Rannells has joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming Chippendales origin series, Immigrant, also starring Annaleigh Ashford.

Deadline reports that Rannells and Ashford join Kumail Nanjiani and Murray Bartlett in the new series from Robert Siegel, who created Hulu's recent Pam & Tommy limited series.

Nanjiani will play Somen "Steve" Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur who started the Chippendales male revue. Rannells is set to play a young, rich investor in Chippendales, the love interest of Bartlett's character, who is the producer and choreographer.

Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Rannells was also seen on Broadway as Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, King George III in Hamilton, and Larry in The Boys in the Band. He was recently seen in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom.

Currently starring in CBS' series B Positive, Annaleigh Ashford is a Tony Award-winning actress best known for her work on television as Betty in SHOWTIME's critically acclaimed drama Masters of Sex, on Broadway as Lauren in Kinky Boots with Billy Porter, and most recently, as Dot in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George opposite Jake Gyllenhaal.

She won a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance as Essie Carmichael in the revival of You Can't Take It with You opposite James Earl Jones and Rose Byrne.