Andrew Lloyd Webber Shares Photo of Himself Being Vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 Trial
Lloyd Webber shared, 'I'll do anything to get theatres large and small open again and actors and musicians back to work.'
Andrew Lloyd Webber announced yesterday that he was planning to be vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial. Today, he has shared a photo of himself taking part in the trial.
He shared:
"Just completed the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial. I'll do anything to get theatres large and small open again and actors and musicians back to work."
See the photo below:
A COVID-19 vaccine, ChAdOx1, is being developed by the University of Oxford in the UK in collaboration with the biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. In May, the head scientist of the World Health Organization, Soumya Swaminathan, called ChAdOx1 the most advanced COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Phases one and two of the clinical trial took place in April in the UK. Safety and Immune responses were checked in more than a thousand volunteers.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
