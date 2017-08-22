Betty Buckley Calls Out Donald Trump for Playing 'Memory' at Rally

The gloves are off for Betty Buckley this evening, after the star caught word that her iconic recording of the Broadway ballad, "Memory" from the musical Cats was played at tonight's rally for Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona.

Daily News reporter, Meg Wagner noted the song playing in the background and posted video of the clip on Twitter.

Trump's rally starts in less than an hour - and right now, they're playing "Memory" from Cats. https://t.co/6h18qgZpzw - Meg Wagner (@megwagner) August 23, 2017

After actor and playwright, Michael Urie, posted his own alert that the song had been used, Ms. Buckley responded swiftly, calling the use of the song, "Terrible." In subsequent tweets, Buckley has called on fans to urge composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, to condemn Trump's use of the classic show tune.

This is not the first time the Trump administration has run into problems for the use of show tunes at rallies. Over the course of his campaign, Trump was strongly condemned for his use of iconic imagery and the song, "Do You Hear the People Sing?" from the musical Les Miserables. He also drew the ire of Hair creator, Jim Rado, for his use of songs from the peace-loving hippie musical.

Were they playing #Memory from @CatsBroadway OCR as a pre show at trump's rally just now? @BettyBuckley is gonna be pissed. — Michael Urie (@michaelurie) August 23, 2017 This is terrible! @OfficialALW, you've got to say NO to this! https://t.co/AbUPDGwbVH — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) August 23, 2017 Terrible! https://t.co/YPrCtoo34n — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) August 23, 2017 Thanks, everyone, for telling me about "Memory" being played at 45 rally. Not with my permission certainly. Please all, write @OfficialALW! — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) August 23, 2017



