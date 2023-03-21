Andrew Keenan-Bolger's MIKEY'S ARMY to Screen at OutFest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival

Mikey's Army, a new coming-of-age film directed by Andrew Keenan-Bolger and written by playwright Eric Ulloa, will premiere at the Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival.

The short flim will stars Nicholas Dantes in the title role, alongside Claybourne Elder, Krystina Alabado, Shuga Cain, Jennifer Sanchez, and Timmy Thompson.

The 11-minute short film will premiere on Saturday, March 25 at 12:00 p.m. at Hollywood TCL Chinese 6 Theatres (House 4). An online streaming option will also be available from March 29 through April 2. Purchase tickets here.

It follows Mikey Alvarez, a 16-year-old who finds himself at a pivotal moment where he must decide whther or not to be honest about what he is feeling. A trio of guides will appear in "an explosion of glitter and glitz" as he struggles to make the decision. A Drag Queen, an international pop star and an action film heartthrob attempt to give Mikey the encouragement he needs.

Mikey's Army is produced by Jamie Forshaw, Kyle Beckley, Mike Mosallam and Thomas Laub. Executive producers include Thomas Schumacher, Reyana Productions, and Drama Club Productions.

Andrew Keenan-Bolger is an author, actor, and filmmaker who was last seen on Broadway as "Jesse Tuck" in Tuck Everlasting on Broadway (Drama League Award nominee). He created the role of "Crutchie" in the Original Broadway Cast of Newsies (Outer Critics Circle nominee) and in the record-breaking Newsies: The Broadway Musical film.

Keenan-Bolger's further Broadway credits include Mary Poppins, Seussical, Beauty and the Beast, A Christmas Carol. 1st Nat'l Tours: Spelling Bee, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Mary Poppins, and Ragtime.

Along with collaborator, Kate Wetherhead, he is the co-creator the critically acclaimed webseries, Submissions Only. Other screen credits include The Blacklist, The Other Two, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Nurse Jackie, Looking, and more.