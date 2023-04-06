Andrew Barth Feldman & Alex Boniello's Murder Mystery Game FOUL PLAY To Launch This Month
Foul Play will feature Gaten Matarazzo, Michael Urie, Celia Rose Gooding, Sis, Rob McClure, Ryan J. Haddad, Alex Brightman, Shereen Pimentel, and more.
The world premiere of the five-part series FOUL PLAY - a digital, immersive, improvised comedy, murder mystery party game - created by and starring award-winning stars of stage and screen Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, upcoming film "No Hard Feelings"), Tony Winner Alex Boniello ("Disney's Descendants: The Rise of Red," Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown), and Matthew Barth Tinkelman, and directed by filmmaker and writer Tyler Newhouse (TBD Creative Media) will premiere on Friday, April 21, 2023. Subsequent cases will drop each Friday night at 9pm ET, through May 19, 2023. Episodes are available for purchase now at https://foulplay.live
Foul Play is a groundbreaking new digital experience that immerses the audience into the center of each week's standalone murder mystery. Taking place in five different settings and genres over the course of five weeks, and featuring beloved, award-winning actors from television, film and Broadway, Foul Play is an improvised comedy that invites fans to be a part of the mystery as it unfolds - choosing who they want to follow and where they want to explore, becoming directly involved in the action. Leveraging an innovative and first-of-its-kind online platform, guests tune in each week and navigate from room to room to pick up clues, be wildly entertained, and answer the age-old question - "Whodunit?!" Take a dash of Clue, a sprinkle of "Murderville," a heaping spoonful of Sleep No More, and a heavy dose of hilarious improv comedy fun, and you have Foul Play.
"There's a really special thing that happens when people play our game; we get to see a light flick on behind their eyes and this huge smile comes across their face as they realize what it is that we made, and just how unique and ambitious it really is," said Andrew Barth Feldman. "This is the stuff of dreams, and the fact that I got to make it happen with some of the most incredible and skilled performers and creatives...I mean, the whole thing just feels like my freaking birthday party."
"We built a unique virtual platform just for this series," said Hunter Arnold of TBD Theatricals. "Through this digital platform, viewers are able to watch and enjoy each case on their terms as it plays out. With the ability to follow the characters and scenarios of their own choosing, they'll be able to have a different viewing experience every time they watch it."
The improvised anthology series weaves a jaw-dropping cast of tv, film, and Broadway stars including Feldman, Boniello, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things," Sweeney Todd), Michael Urie ("Shrinking," "Ugly Betty"), Ryan J. Haddad ("The Politician", Dark Disabled Stories), Tony Award Nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, "Julia"), Tony Award nominee Celia Rose Gooding ("Star Trek: Strange New Worlds", Jagged Little Pill), Sis ("American Horror Story," Oklahoma!), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill, "Billions"), Outer Critics Circle Honoree Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), plus Arti Gollapudi (Upright Citizen's Brigade, The Squirrel), Lou Gonzalez ("The Other Two", "Search Party"), Erica Hernandez (True Lies, Bridge and Tunnel), Jeff Johnson-Doherty, Sky Lakota-Lynch (Dear Evan Hansen, The Outsiders), April Lavalle ("The Flight Attendant", Story Pirates), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), Travis McElroy ("My Brother, My Brother and Me" podcast), Ann Sanders (Frozen, If/Then), Heath Saunders (Great Comet, Company), Aneesh Sheth ("Jessica Jones," "Red White and Royal Blue"), and Keisha Zollar ("Busy Tonight", "Astronomy Club").
In addition to Feldman, Foul Play features writing contributions from tabletop legends and Upright Citizen's Brigade veterans Brennan Lee Mulligan (Dimension 20, Exandria Unlimited: Calamity), B. Dave Walters (Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish, Shadow of the Red Rage), and Arti Gollapudi (Upright Citizens' Brigade, The Squirrel).
The Foul Play release schedule is as follows:
THE MANSION CASE: MURDER AT VANGUARD MANSION - Premieres April 21 at 9PM ET
THE REALITY TV CASE: THE TRUE REAL LIFE OF REAL LIFE PEOPLE - Premieres April 28 at 9PM ET
THE FILM NOIR CASE: THE CUBIC ZIRCONIA HAWK - Premieres May 5 at 9PM ET
THE FANTASY TV CASE: THE DARK CURSE OF SAVION SUNGUARD - Premieres May 12 at 9PM ET
THE CHILDREN'S TV CASE: MR. ROBERTSON'S WORLD OF IMAGINATION-Premieres May 19 at 9PM
During the premieres, taking place Friday evenings at 9PM ET / 6pm PT April 21 - May 19, viewers can join a Discord channel, linked on the series' website, to chat with each other and guess who they think the murderer is. The top twenty guessers will have access to a live chat with Feldman & Boniello, and rewards within Discord. Following the premiere night, the video on demand (VOD) will be available on the site to rewatch, and for first time purchasers.
TBD Theatricals partnered with Sigma Software, a global IT and technology ecosystem, to build a unique virtual platform just for this series. The seamless web experience allows users to watch and enjoy the episode as it plays out, while having the ability to follow certain characters and go from room to room to experience different scenarios play out.
The creative team for Foul Play includes Cinematographer Tyler Newhouse, Production Designer Kristian "Kruz" Henriquez, Costume Designer Sarah Cogan, Hair Designer Monique Gaffney, Makeup Designer Krystle Feher and Editor Daniel Hubbard.
Foul Play is produced by Hunter Arnold & TBD Theatricals with Executive Producers Joshua Friedman, Tina Cocumelli, and Tyler Newhouse.
Learn more about the series by watching the trailer video HERE and How To Play video HERE. Individual episodes cost $9.99 and the series bundle (all 5 episodes) is $39.99. They are available for purchase now at www.foulplay.tv.
FOUL PLAY CASES & CAST:
THE MANSION CASE: MURDER AT VANGUARD MANSION
Premieres April 21 at 9PM ET
You have been invited to a dinner party at a lavish and mysterious house on the hill. Vanguard, its owner, is known for throwing parties with wildly interesting guests. Of course, you've never been one to turn down a dinner party. But beware: your host may just be the leader of a cult that worships Henry Winkler.
Alex Boniello, Roy Price
Garrett Clayton, Garrett Clayton
Andrew Barth Feldman, Vanguard
Lou Gonzalez, Dimmer Mathis
Celia Rose Gooding, Natalia Beck
Ryan J. Haddad, Beauregard Boondt
Erica Hernandez, Joy Swift
Will Roland, Bug Draper
Heath Saunders, Arlo Gardenia Cloud
Sis, Therese Russell
THE REALITY TV CASE: THE TRUE REAL LIFE OF REAL LIFE PEOPLE
Premieres April 28 at 9PM ET
Competition. Pain. Joy. Backstabbing. Join us for a drama-filled episode of The True Real Life of Real Life People: All-Star Edition. The biggest reality stars continue their journey of being stuck in a house together to compete for a cash prize. Forget what's happening outside the doors of this house, no matter how horrifying it may be...nothing goes wrong on reality TV!
Alex Brightman, Jimmy Pop
Andrew Barth Feldman, Roger Fairfax
Erica Hernandez, Tamryn Brown
Sky Lakota-Lynch, Frankie T
Rob McClure, Coulter Dust
Shereen Pimentel, Paula Elizabeth Delissio
Ann Sanders, Dorinda Duloc
Heath Saunders, Brendan O'Mega
Aneesh Sheth, Jen Smith
Keisha Zollar, R.F. Valluviant
THE FILM NOIR CASE: THE CUBIC ZIRCONIA HAWK
Premieres May 5 at 9PM ET
Detective Dick Dickerson is the best private investigator in town, but ever since he fired his partner for being too much of a loose cannon, he's been a wreck. His whole life has been devoted to finding the Cubic Zirconia Hawk, a priceless statue that he was hired anonymously to find. Today's his birthday, and all he wants this year is to find out who hired him and find the hawk...but he might get more than he wished for.
Alex Boniello, Dick Dickerson
Andrew Barth Feldman, Little Jackie Sanderson
Celia Rose Gooding, Vivian Shimberly
Ryan Haddad, Harvey Beal
Erica Hernandez, Beth Trumble
April Lavalle, Sal Gambarzo
Sky Lakota-Lynch, Big Louie
Shereen Pimentel, Wilma S. Truly IV
Will Roland, Friedrich Appleseed
Sis, Rosie Ann Rose
Michael Urie, Cigar Man
THE FANTASY CASE: THE DARK CURSE OF SAVION SUNGUARD
Premieres May 12 at 9PM ET
Welcome to the Whispering Fireball, a tavern where Wizards, Dragonborn, Elves, and Goblins can bond over a pint of mead after a long day of adventuring. No brawls, magical or otherwise, EVER happen within the walls of this adventurer's haven...as long as the prophecy doesn't come true. That would be bad. The prophecy coming true would be very, VERY bad. Anyway, huzzah!!
CAST:
Alex Boniello, Leoric Ssion'lyr
Andrew Barth Feldman, Steelnibbler
Ryan Haddad, Challazar the Darkmaster
Sky Lakota-Lynch, Tornalb
Isabelle McCalla, Barb
Rob McClure, Henk
Travis McElroy, Castor
Heath Saunders, Savion Sunguard
Aneesh Sheth, Gwen Kindtale
Keisha Zollar, Lialana Fallriver
THE CHILDREN'S TV CASE: MR. ROBERTSON'S WORLD OF IMAGINATION
Premieres May 19 at 9PM ET
For 30 years, Mr. Robertson has made the world a better place with his children's TV program. He has filled the world with so much love, that his once inanimate puppets, Kevin Kindness (Gaten Matarazzo) and his friends, have come to life, creating a World of Imagination like no other! However, as Mr. Robertson has grown older, so have his puppets...and they're not quite as loving.
Arti Gollapudi, Fanny Friendship
Andrew Barth Feldman, Josh Breslin
Jeff Johnson-Doherty, Milton Memory
Sky Lakota-Lynch, Danny Despair
Isabelle McCalla, Tina Tantrum
Rob McClure, Mr. Robertson
Gaten Matarazzo, Kevin Kindness
Shereen Pimentel, Fiona Friendship
Ann Sanders, Greta Gratitude
Sis, Alessia Holland