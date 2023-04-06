Andrew Barth Feldman & Alex Boniello's Murder Mystery Game FOUL PLAY To Launch This Month

The world premiere of the five-part series FOUL PLAY - a digital, immersive, improvised comedy, murder mystery party game - created by and starring award-winning stars of stage and screen Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, upcoming film "No Hard Feelings"), Tony Winner Alex Boniello ("Disney's Descendants: The Rise of Red," Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown), and Matthew Barth Tinkelman, and directed by filmmaker and writer Tyler Newhouse (TBD Creative Media) will premiere on Friday, April 21, 2023. Subsequent cases will drop each Friday night at 9pm ET, through May 19, 2023. Episodes are available for purchase now at https://foulplay.live

Foul Play is a groundbreaking new digital experience that immerses the audience into the center of each week's standalone murder mystery. Taking place in five different settings and genres over the course of five weeks, and featuring beloved, award-winning actors from television, film and Broadway, Foul Play is an improvised comedy that invites fans to be a part of the mystery as it unfolds - choosing who they want to follow and where they want to explore, becoming directly involved in the action. Leveraging an innovative and first-of-its-kind online platform, guests tune in each week and navigate from room to room to pick up clues, be wildly entertained, and answer the age-old question - "Whodunit?!" Take a dash of Clue, a sprinkle of "Murderville," a heaping spoonful of Sleep No More, and a heavy dose of hilarious improv comedy fun, and you have Foul Play.

"There's a really special thing that happens when people play our game; we get to see a light flick on behind their eyes and this huge smile comes across their face as they realize what it is that we made, and just how unique and ambitious it really is," said Andrew Barth Feldman. "This is the stuff of dreams, and the fact that I got to make it happen with some of the most incredible and skilled performers and creatives...I mean, the whole thing just feels like my freaking birthday party."

"We built a unique virtual platform just for this series," said Hunter Arnold of TBD Theatricals. "Through this digital platform, viewers are able to watch and enjoy each case on their terms as it plays out. With the ability to follow the characters and scenarios of their own choosing, they'll be able to have a different viewing experience every time they watch it."

The improvised anthology series weaves a jaw-dropping cast of tv, film, and Broadway stars including Feldman, Boniello, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things," Sweeney Todd), Michael Urie ("Shrinking," "Ugly Betty"), Ryan J. Haddad ("The Politician", Dark Disabled Stories), Tony Award Nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, "Julia"), Tony Award nominee Celia Rose Gooding ("Star Trek: Strange New Worlds", Jagged Little Pill), Sis ("American Horror Story," Oklahoma!), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill, "Billions"), Outer Critics Circle Honoree Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), plus Arti Gollapudi (Upright Citizen's Brigade, The Squirrel), Lou Gonzalez ("The Other Two", "Search Party"), Erica Hernandez (True Lies, Bridge and Tunnel), Jeff Johnson-Doherty, Sky Lakota-Lynch (Dear Evan Hansen, The Outsiders), April Lavalle ("The Flight Attendant", Story Pirates), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), Travis McElroy ("My Brother, My Brother and Me" podcast), Ann Sanders (Frozen, If/Then), Heath Saunders (Great Comet, Company), Aneesh Sheth ("Jessica Jones," "Red White and Royal Blue"), and Keisha Zollar ("Busy Tonight", "Astronomy Club").

In addition to Feldman, Foul Play features writing contributions from tabletop legends and Upright Citizen's Brigade veterans Brennan Lee Mulligan (Dimension 20, Exandria Unlimited: Calamity), B. Dave Walters (Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish, Shadow of the Red Rage), and Arti Gollapudi (Upright Citizens' Brigade, The Squirrel).

The Foul Play release schedule is as follows:

THE MANSION CASE: MURDER AT VANGUARD MANSION - Premieres April 21 at 9PM ET

THE REALITY TV CASE: THE TRUE REAL LIFE OF REAL LIFE PEOPLE - Premieres April 28 at 9PM ET

THE FILM NOIR CASE: THE CUBIC ZIRCONIA HAWK - Premieres May 5 at 9PM ET

THE FANTASY TV CASE: THE DARK CURSE OF SAVION SUNGUARD - Premieres May 12 at 9PM ET

THE CHILDREN'S TV CASE: MR. ROBERTSON'S WORLD OF IMAGINATION-Premieres May 19 at 9PM

During the premieres, taking place Friday evenings at 9PM ET / 6pm PT April 21 - May 19, viewers can join a Discord channel, linked on the series' website, to chat with each other and guess who they think the murderer is. The top twenty guessers will have access to a live chat with Feldman & Boniello, and rewards within Discord. Following the premiere night, the video on demand (VOD) will be available on the site to rewatch, and for first time purchasers.

TBD Theatricals partnered with Sigma Software, a global IT and technology ecosystem, to build a unique virtual platform just for this series. The seamless web experience allows users to watch and enjoy the episode as it plays out, while having the ability to follow certain characters and go from room to room to experience different scenarios play out.

The creative team for Foul Play includes Cinematographer Tyler Newhouse, Production Designer Kristian "Kruz" Henriquez, Costume Designer Sarah Cogan, Hair Designer Monique Gaffney, Makeup Designer Krystle Feher and Editor Daniel Hubbard.

Foul Play is produced by Hunter Arnold & TBD Theatricals with Executive Producers Joshua Friedman, Tina Cocumelli, and Tyler Newhouse.

Learn more about the series by watching the trailer video HERE and How To Play video HERE. Individual episodes cost $9.99 and the series bundle (all 5 episodes) is $39.99. They are available for purchase now at www.foulplay.tv.

FOUL PLAY CASES & CAST:

THE MANSION CASE: MURDER AT VANGUARD MANSION

Premieres April 21 at 9PM ET

You have been invited to a dinner party at a lavish and mysterious house on the hill. Vanguard, its owner, is known for throwing parties with wildly interesting guests. Of course, you've never been one to turn down a dinner party. But beware: your host may just be the leader of a cult that worships Henry Winkler.

Alex Boniello, Roy Price

Garrett Clayton, Garrett Clayton

Andrew Barth Feldman, Vanguard

Lou Gonzalez, Dimmer Mathis

Celia Rose Gooding, Natalia Beck

Ryan J. Haddad, Beauregard Boondt

Erica Hernandez, Joy Swift

Will Roland, Bug Draper

Heath Saunders, Arlo Gardenia Cloud

Sis, Therese Russell

THE REALITY TV CASE: THE TRUE REAL LIFE OF REAL LIFE PEOPLE

Premieres April 28 at 9PM ET

Competition. Pain. Joy. Backstabbing. Join us for a drama-filled episode of The True Real Life of Real Life People: All-Star Edition. The biggest reality stars continue their journey of being stuck in a house together to compete for a cash prize. Forget what's happening outside the doors of this house, no matter how horrifying it may be...nothing goes wrong on reality TV!

Alex Brightman, Jimmy Pop

Andrew Barth Feldman, Roger Fairfax

Erica Hernandez, Tamryn Brown

Sky Lakota-Lynch, Frankie T

Rob McClure, Coulter Dust

Shereen Pimentel, Paula Elizabeth Delissio

Ann Sanders, Dorinda Duloc

Heath Saunders, Brendan O'Mega

Aneesh Sheth, Jen Smith

Keisha Zollar, R.F. Valluviant

THE FILM NOIR CASE: THE CUBIC ZIRCONIA HAWK

Premieres May 5 at 9PM ET

Detective Dick Dickerson is the best private investigator in town, but ever since he fired his partner for being too much of a loose cannon, he's been a wreck. His whole life has been devoted to finding the Cubic Zirconia Hawk, a priceless statue that he was hired anonymously to find. Today's his birthday, and all he wants this year is to find out who hired him and find the hawk...but he might get more than he wished for.

Alex Boniello, Dick Dickerson

Andrew Barth Feldman, Little Jackie Sanderson

Celia Rose Gooding, Vivian Shimberly

Ryan Haddad, Harvey Beal

Erica Hernandez, Beth Trumble

April Lavalle, Sal Gambarzo

Sky Lakota-Lynch, Big Louie

Shereen Pimentel, Wilma S. Truly IV

Will Roland, Friedrich Appleseed

Sis, Rosie Ann Rose

Michael Urie, Cigar Man

THE FANTASY CASE: THE DARK CURSE OF SAVION SUNGUARD

Premieres May 12 at 9PM ET

Welcome to the Whispering Fireball, a tavern where Wizards, Dragonborn, Elves, and Goblins can bond over a pint of mead after a long day of adventuring. No brawls, magical or otherwise, EVER happen within the walls of this adventurer's haven...as long as the prophecy doesn't come true. That would be bad. The prophecy coming true would be very, VERY bad. Anyway, huzzah!!

CAST:

Alex Boniello, Leoric Ssion'lyr

Andrew Barth Feldman, Steelnibbler

Ryan Haddad, Challazar the Darkmaster

Sky Lakota-Lynch, Tornalb

Isabelle McCalla, Barb

Rob McClure, Henk

Travis McElroy, Castor

Heath Saunders, Savion Sunguard

Aneesh Sheth, Gwen Kindtale

Keisha Zollar, Lialana Fallriver

THE CHILDREN'S TV CASE: MR. ROBERTSON'S WORLD OF IMAGINATION

Premieres May 19 at 9PM ET

For 30 years, Mr. Robertson has made the world a better place with his children's TV program. He has filled the world with so much love, that his once inanimate puppets, Kevin Kindness (Gaten Matarazzo) and his friends, have come to life, creating a World of Imagination like no other! However, as Mr. Robertson has grown older, so have his puppets...and they're not quite as loving.

Arti Gollapudi, Fanny Friendship

Andrew Barth Feldman, Josh Breslin

Jeff Johnson-Doherty, Milton Memory

Sky Lakota-Lynch, Danny Despair

Isabelle McCalla, Tina Tantrum

Rob McClure, Mr. Robertson

Gaten Matarazzo, Kevin Kindness

Shereen Pimentel, Fiona Friendship

Ann Sanders, Greta Gratitude

Sis, Alessia Holland