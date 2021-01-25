Andréa Burns and Maulik Pancholy to Star in George Street Playhouse's Streaming Season

Broadway's Andréa Burns (On Your Feet; In the Heights) and television and film's Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock; Weeds; Phineas and Ferb) will headline the start of George Street Playhouse's newly announced 2021 season, starring in two hilarious full-length comedies audiences can stream at home.

"I am happy to announce that George Street Playhouse will produce a season of four plays this season," said Artistic Director David Saint. "During the last 10 months, we have reinvented how we go back into rehearsal, and how we get back to creating art and presenting it in a safe way. The arts are vital to our soul, and we are thrilled to bring these four streaming productions to the virtual stage until we can all be in the room together again."

The 2021 Season begins streaming with the comedy Bad Dates, written by award-winning playwright Theresa Rebeck (Seared, The Scene, Bernhardt/Hamlet) and starring Drama Desk Award Winner Andréa Burns.

Television and film star Maulik Pancholy will then play Sam in Becky Mode's Fully Committed this March.

Andréa Burns received an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for her portrayal of Gloria Fajardo in Broadway's On Your Feet. She also received a Drama Desk Award for her creation of the role of the hairdresser Daniela in In the Heights. She starred opposite Nathan Lane on Broadway in the Lincoln Center production of The Nance, which was then broadcast on PBS Great Performances. Burns will also appear in Steven Spielberg's upcoming film West Side Story.

A one-woman comedy about a single mom in search of cute shoes, the perfect dress, and a romantic table for two at a great restaurant, Bad Dates is a charming, funny and hopeful tale of dates gone wrong and looking for Mr. Right. The Wall Street Journal said it was "miraculously contrived to turn Ms. Rebeck's show into a poignant slice of urban life that also happens to be drop-dead funny."

Bad Dates is available to stream February 23 thru March 14.

George Street's production will be helmed by acclaimed director Peter Flynn, husband of Ms. Burns. Flynn's credits include Curvy Widow at George Street Playhouse and off-Broadway; On the 20th Century with Douglass Sills and Marin Mazzie; and Funny Girl with Bebe Neuwirth, Whoopi Goldberg and Andrea Martin.

The design team includes Costume Designer Lisa Zinni, Lighting Designer Alan C. Edwards, Sound Designer Ryan Rummery, and Production Manager Christopher J. Bailey. Hudson Flynn is the cinematographer. The Production Stage Manager is Samantha Flint.

Bad Dates is sponsored by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

The George Street Playhouse season continues with the hit comedy Fully Committed by Becky Mode starring Maulik Pancholy. Featuring one actor playing more than 40 characters, Fully Committed takes place in a famed restaurant where patrons will stop at nothing to secure a reservation- including coercion and bribes.

Pancholy played Jonathan, Alec Baldwin's assistant, in the Emmy-award winning 30 Rock, and Sanjay in the hit series Weeds. He starred on Broadway's in It's Only A Play as well as several off-Broadway productions. Other roles include the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Phineas and Ferb, and Web Therapy.

Playhouse Artistic Director David Saint will direct Fully Committed.

Fully Committed will be available for streaming March 23 through April 11.

The show is sponsored by Philip Kirstein and Melinda Raso Kirstein

George Street Playhouse's inaugural virtual season then continues with Tiny Beautiful Things, based on the best selling novel of the same name by Cheryl Strayed and directed by GSP Artistic Director David Saint. Former NY Times critic Ben Brantley said "Tiny Beautiful Things" turns out to provide an ideal catharsis for those suffering from the various deep-dyed blues that are so contagious right now. I mean post-election blues, holiday blues, end-of-the-year blues, all those afflictions that make us feel cranky, thin-skinned and intolerant."

Tiny Beautiful Things is based on the Dear Sugar advice column, and was adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding).

"We are thrilled to work with such outstanding performers, creative teams and professional filmmakers during this time, and we look forward to sharing this extraordinary season with you," said David Saint.

The George Street Playhouse 2021 Season of four streaming plays is now on sale for $132 per household. Single tickets can be purchased for $33 per household beginning January 27.

Each subscriber household will receive a unique link to view each of their performances. Patrons may watch the performance on demand at any time during the run of the show, but patrons must finish their viewing within 24 hours.

Patrons may also purchase individual household ticket (s) for the performances of their choice.

George Street Playhouse thanks the Jon Ben Snow Memorial Trust for their support of our streaming platform.

Tickets will be available online beginning January 27 at GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org

Subscription packages are available by calling 732-659-0377.