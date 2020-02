An Die Musik Presents: Beethoven at Union Temple of Brooklyn

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is on her way to Broadway, but first the new musical is on the hunt for an additional cast member. Telsey + Company has just announced ... ( read more Ralph Fiennes and Emma Stone could be headed to the big screen in MATILDA THE MUSICAL... ( read more A new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse, February 4 a?' March 7,... ( read more The new musical Almost Famous has posted an audition notice announcing a run at a Broadway theatre next fall! According to the listing, previews are s... ( read more The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal... ( read more Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced the Broadway hit and Tony winning musical comedy SOMETHING ROTTEN! is now available for ... ( read more