An Die Musik Presents: Beethoven at Union Temple of Brooklyn

Currently in their third season in residence at Union Temple of Brooklyn, An die Musik NYC is a concert series bringing the people of New York City high-quality classical music at affordable prices.

AdM presents internationally renowned performers alongside rising talents from the NYC community.

The program features:

Benjamin Harris, baritone

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

An die ferne Geliebte, Op. 98 (1816) Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 97 "Archduke" (1811)

Get tickets here: https://www.musae.me/andiemusiknyc/experiences/653/adm?ref=musae





