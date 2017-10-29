Amy Schumer Shares a Bonding Moment with Jerry Zaks

Click Here for More Articles on METEOR SHOWER

Jerry Zaks has had a great year and Amy Schumer is here to point that out. Watch as the pair chats their way through Shubert Alley!

Get ready for the unexpected when Norm and his wife Corky invite another couple to their Ojai backyard to watch a Meteor Shower in the night sky. As the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, cocktails flow, tempers flare, and sparks fly-literally. Steve Martin's surprising new comedy takes an offbeat and absurdist look at the comic anxiety lurking just beneath the surface of modern marriage.

Meteor Shower begins performances Wednesday, November 1 at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street) ahead of an official opening night set for Wednesday, November 29.

I love our director Jerry Zaks very much. He probably needs a lil break from me tho @meteorshowerbwy A post shared by @amyschumer on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:12am PDT



