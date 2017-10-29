METEOR SHOWER
Amy Schumer Shares a Bonding Moment with Jerry Zaks

Oct. 29, 2017  

Jerry Zaks has had a great year and Amy Schumer is here to point that out. Watch as the pair chats their way through Shubert Alley!

Get ready for the unexpected when Norm and his wife Corky invite another couple to their Ojai backyard to watch a Meteor Shower in the night sky. As the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, cocktails flow, tempers flare, and sparks fly-literally. Steve Martin's surprising new comedy takes an offbeat and absurdist look at the comic anxiety lurking just beneath the surface of modern marriage.

Meteor Shower begins performances Wednesday, November 1 at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street) ahead of an official opening night set for Wednesday, November 29.


