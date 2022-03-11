American Theatre Wing Accepting Applications for Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative Scholarships

The American Theatre Wing is now accepting applications for The Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, which provides students at all levels with enhanced theatre education to initiate meaningful relationships with theatre in childhood and open doors for pursuing theatre as children become young adults. The Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation funds the initiative with an influential 1.3 million dollar three-year grant. The project is an extension of the work Webber, a multi-Tony Award winning composer-producer, is doing to promote and fund arts education through the foundation in the UK.

The American Theatre Wing is committed to fostering a future generation of theatre makers that reflects the diversity and dynamism of America as a whole. Through the Training Scholarships, the Wing is promoting diversity, equity, and access to the arts to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity. Funding will go towards covering the costs associated with summer study and after school training programs for public middle and high school students who come from populations historically underrepresented in our industry; who demonstrate economic need, exceptional talent, and an interest in participating in after school training programs or intensive summer study programs to better prepare for future training at the university level.

The student's area of focus can be from any aspect of theatre from performance, to design, to writing, to stage management, and others. Through the Training Scholarships, we hope to create a strong pipeline to the professional theatre for promising artists of all backgrounds. Public Middle and High School students who come from populations historically marginalized in our industry, who demonstrate talent and ability in the theatre arts but lack the economic resources to receive high level training prior to college are encouraged to apply. The student's area of focus can be from any aspect of theatre from performance, to design, to writing, to stage management. Applicants should already have identified their planned course of study and selected the program or organization which they plan to attend before applying for a Training Scholarship.

Scholarship funding can be used for theatre training programs that stand alone or are housed in professional theatre settings, theatre training camps, and after-school classes or training programs. Funding may not be used for University or Community College classes, classes or tuition at institutions which confer a diploma or degree or internships.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:59PM ET. Click here for more information.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski