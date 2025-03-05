American Classical Orchestra Brings High Octane Octet to Carnegie's Weill Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Classical Orchestra (ACO) Founder and Director Thomas Crawford will present a chamber music concert demonstrating the uniquely authentic sounds of a period instrument string ensemble in the perfectly suited acoustics of Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall on Friday, March 28, at 7:30 pm.

The performance is the third of three chamber music concerts included in the Orchestra's 40th anniversary season. The program begins with Dvořák's rarely performed Miniatures for two solo violins and a viola. It is followed by Mendelssohn's lively Octet in E-flat Major, which the composer wrote as a teenager, creating one of the most spirited finales in Classical music.

The ACO's next concert will offer Magnificently Mozart, a program comprising works by Beethoven and Mozart on Wednesday, May 7, at Alice Tully Hall.

Friday, March 28, 2025, 7:30 pm, Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall

American Classical Orchestra

Thomas Crawford, conductor

Krista Bennion Feeney, Karl Kawahara, Theresa Salomon, Edson Scheid, violins

David Cerutti, Annie Garlid, violas

Myron Lutzke, Serafim Smigelskiy, cellos

Antonin Dvořák: Miniatures, Op. 75a, B.149

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 20