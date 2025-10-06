American Ballet Theatre Announces Initial Casting for 2025 Fall Season at the David H. Koch Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Ballet Theatre (ABT) has announced casting for the first two weeks of its 2025 Fall Season at the David H. Koch Theater, running October 15–November 1.

Artistic Director Susan Jaffe revealed details of the upcoming programs, which will include Twyla@60: A Tharp Celebration and three programs under the banner ABT@85: A Retrospective of Master Choreographers, Classics to the Contemporary, and Innovations Past and Present.

Twyla@60: A Tharp Celebration

ABT will celebrate the legendary choreographer Twyla Tharp with four performances—October 15, 16, 18, and 24—highlighted by the Company Premiere of Sextet, alongside Tharp’s Bach Partita and Push Comes to Shove.

The Company Premiere of Sextet will take place on Wednesday, October 15, led by Catherine Hurlin, Joseph Markey, Skylar Brandt, Jake Roxander, Breanne Granlund, and Daniel Camargo. On Thursday, October 16, SunMi Park, Isaac Hernández, Yoon Jung Seo, and Tyler Maloney will debut in the piece.

A dazzling ballet for three couples, Sextet is staged for ABT by Nancy Raffa and set to music by Colin Jacobsen, Café Tacvba, and Ljova, with costumes by Santo Loquasto and lighting by David Finn, recreated by Brad Fields. The work premiered in 1992 at New York City Center with Twyla Tharp Dance.

Performances of Bach Partita and Push Comes to Shove will also feature debuts from company favorites, including Chloe Misseldine, James Whiteside, Isabella Boylston, Calvin Royal III, and Isaac Hernández, among others.

ABT@85: A Retrospective of Master Choreographers

Performances will take place October 17–23, featuring Michel Fokine’s Les Sylphides, Antony Tudor’s Gala Performance, and Agnes de Mille’s Rodeo.

Highlights include Hee Seo, Cory Stearns, Léa Fleytoux, and Fangqi Li leading Les Sylphides on October 17, with additional debuts by Calvin Royal III and Christine Shevchenko later in the weekend. Rodeo will open the same evening, led by Skylar Brandt as the Cowgirl and Jake Roxander debuting as the Champion Roper.

ABT@85: Classics to the Contemporary

The program October 25–28 will feature The Kingdom of the Shades, The Sleeping Beauty (Act III), and a selection of pas de deux, including works by Twyla Tharp, Christian Spuck, Victor Gsovsky, and Frederick Ashton.

Highlights include Hee Seo and Isaac Hernández leading The Kingdom of the Shades at the October 25 matinee, and Christine Shevchenko and Daniel Camargo performing The Sleeping Beauty (Act III). The evening will feature Isabella Boylston and Calvin Royal III in the same roles.

Additional repertory includes the ABT Company Premiere of the pas de deux from Frederick Ashton’s Rhapsody, danced by Léa Fleytoux and Herman Cornejo, and performances of Tharp’s Known by Heart, Spuck’s Le Grand Pas de Deux, and Gsovsky’s Grand Pas Classique.

Ticket Information

Tickets for American Ballet Theatre’s 2025 Fall and 2026 Spring Seasons at the David H. Koch Theater start at $35 and are available online at abt.org, by phone at 212-496-0600, or in person at the Koch Theater box office.

ABT offers a Create Your Own Subscription Package, providing over 20% savings when purchasing three or more performances. Ticket exchanges are available up to noon on the day of the performance.

All casting, programming, and pricing are subject to change.