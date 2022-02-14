Amber Gray, Phillip James Brannon, Grantham Coleman, and More Join the Cast of MACBETH

Click Here for More Articles on Macbeth

The upcoming Broadway production of Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, has found its full cast!

The cast will feature Phillip James Brannon ("Servant") as Ross, Grantham Coleman (The Great Society) as MacDuff, Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions") as Malcolm, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In The Next Room) as Lady Macduff, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Banquo, Emeka Guindo (Camelot) as Fleance, Paul Lazar (Silence of the Lambs) as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie (School of Rock) as Macduff's Child, Michael Patrick Thornton ("The Red Line") as Lennox, and Danny Wolohan ("Orange Is The New Black") as Seyton.

The ensemble will be completed by Che Ayende (King Lear), Eboni Flowers (Slave Play) and Peter Smith ("Shrill"). Stevie Ray Dallimore (Henry IV) joins as the standby for Daniel Craig. Asia Kate Dillon, Emeka Guindo, Paul Lazar, Peter Smith, and Michael Patrick Thornton will also make their Broadway debuts with this production.

MACBETH is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (A Doll's House, Part 2; Fun Home). The show begins performances at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, and opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Tickets for MACBETH are now on sale at www.Telecharge.com.

MACBETH will feature scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, make-up, hair, and wig design by Tommy Kurzman, violence direction by David Leong, movement by Sam Pinkleton and casting by David Caparelliotis. Michael Sexton & Ayanna Thompson will serve as dramaturgy & text consultants and Dawn-Elin Fraser will serve as voice coach. Kevin Bertolacci will serve as production stage manager and 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

MACBETH is produced on Broadway by Barbara Broccoli, The Shubert Organization, Michael G. Wilson, and Frederick Zollo.

Christian Anderson, Keith Anderson, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling-Smith, No Guarantees, Annapurna Theatre, Berdel Productions, Robert Boyett, Caledonia Productions, Empire Street Productions, Jeffrey Finn, John Gore Organization, Brian A. Moreland, Mini Cooper, James L. Nederlander, RDR Productions, Daryl Roth and Orin Wolf will join as co-producers.

Patrick Daly serves as Executive Producer.

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, MACBETH tells the story of one couple's obsession with power-and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. For 15 weeks only, this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before.