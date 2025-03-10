Amber Ardolino to Star as Celine Dion in TITANIQUE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amber Ardolino (A Beautiful Noise, Hamilton) will begin performances as Celine Dion in Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre March 21, 2025. The musical’s current star, Dee Roscioli, will play her final performance in the role on March 16.

Amber Ardolino most recently starred as Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Hamilton, and the original Broadway companies of Back to the Future, Funny Girl, Moulin Rouge and Head Over Heels. Past credits include Sherrie in the Las Vegas production of Rock of Ages, and national tours of Flashdance, Legally Blonde, and West Side Story.