Amber Ardolino to Star as Celine Dion in TITANIQUE

Adrolino joins the production on March 21, 2025.
Amber Ardolino (A Beautiful Noise, Hamilton) will begin performances as Celine Dion in Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre March 21, 2025. The musical’s current star, Dee Roscioli, will play her final performance in the role on March 16.
Amber Ardolino most recently starred as Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Hamilton, and the original Broadway companies of Back to the Future, Funny Girl, Moulin Rouge and Head Over Heels. Past credits include Sherrie in the Las Vegas production of Rock of Ages, and national tours of Flashdance, Legally Blonde, and West Side Story.
The irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, continues its splash-hit, extended run at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square, where it recently celebrated its 1,000th performance in December. Ardolino joins a stellar cast including Grammy nominee & winner of NBC’s “The Voice” Cassadee Pope as Rose Dewitt Bukater, Screen Actors Guild nominee Max Jenkins as Jack Dawson, Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor/comedian Lea DeLaria as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Drama League Award nominee Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Victor Garber/Luigi, Drama Desk Award nominee Lisa Howard as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Theatre World Award winner Callum Francis as Cal, Broadway favorite Kyle Ramar Freeman as The Iceberg, Rae Davenport, Sara Gallo, Tess Marshall, and Barnaby Reiter. On March 25, Cassidy Stoner joins the ensemble as a background vocalist.