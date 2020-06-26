Amanda Kloots Shares That Nick Cordero is Able to Communicate With His Eyes and Jaw

Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero, in a message on Instagram yesterday.

"He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no," Kloots writes. "When he is alert he can also move his jaw."

Kloots says that she has been doing "passive physical therapy" to help Nick continue to get strong and keep his joints moving. She says that he still can not move his body.

She went on to say that Nick has had some "minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues" but they are under control.

"His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable."

Kloots is determined to remain positive.

"I'm just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him," she writes. "That is not would Nick would want me to to do. That is not my personality."

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $580,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).

