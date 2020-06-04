Alvin Ailey Shares Revelations During A Time Of Adversity

Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre has shared revelations during its time of adversity.

"On behalf of the Ailey organization, we wanted to send the following information about upcoming offerings that we hope will provide respite.

Despite adversity and obstacles at the cusp of the Civil Rights Movement, Alvin Ailey founded a Company that has used dance to inspire, educate, and unite all in a universal celebration of the human spirit for over six decades now through thick and thin. As Artist Director Robert Battle proclaims, "our destiny is calling-one without hate, oppression, anda??violence-and it is our turn to answer." In these extremely difficult times, Ailey will continue to share revelations in an effort to raise spirits as we move forward together in answering the call. Here are a variety of ways to connect with Ailey artistry on Ailey All Access that we hope will give you a sense of uplift:

Ailey All Access kicked off on Monday March 30, the date of the first performance of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and has reached almost 14 million people in 64 countries. Follow Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on Facebook and Instagram, as well as visit Ailey All Access and www.alvinailey.org regularly for updates.

