Allison Janney, Elisabeth Moss Among CRITICS' CHOICE AWARD Winners

The Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) announced the winners of the 23rd Annual CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS. Hosted by actor, author, and activist Olivia Munn, the event was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and broadcast on The CW Network. Click here for a full list of the night's winners.



Among the theater stars who received an award at the event was Frances McDormand, who picked up the Best Actress prize for THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI. The Broadway veteran most recently starred on Broadway in 2011's GOOD PEOPLE, for which she won the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play. Her other theater credits include THE COUNTRY GIRL, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE an AWAKE AND SING!



Also among the night's winners was Allison Janney, who was recognized as Best Supporting Actress for I, TONYA. Last Sunday the MOM star won the Golden Globe Award for her role in the film. Janney received a Tony nomination for her recent performance in Broadway's SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION. Her other theater credits include 9 TO 5, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE and PRESENT LAUGHTER.



On the TV side, Elisabeth Moss won the award Best Actress in a Drama Series for THE HANDMAID'S TALE. The actress, who won this year's Golden Globe for her role in the TV drama, recently received a Tony nomination for THE HEIDI CHRONICLES



Recent Golden Globe winner Nicole Kidman received the prize for Best Actress in a Movie Made For TV or Limited Series for HBO's BIG LITTLE LIES. The actress has appeared on Broadway in 1998's THE BLUE ROOM.



The Critics' ChoiceAwards are bestowed annually by the BFCA and BTJA to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. The BFCA is the largest film critics' organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 300 television, radio, and online critics. BFCA members are the primary source of information for today's film-going public. BTJA is the collective voice of journalists who regularly cover television for TV viewers, radio listeners, and online audiences. Historically, the Critics' Choice Awards are the most- accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

