All 41 Broadway Theatres Will Require Vaccinations and Masks for Audience Members

The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Theatre owners and operators will begin notifying ticket holders for performances through October 31, 2021, with reminder messaging planned to ensure awareness of the new policies. For performances in November 2021 and beyond, theatre owners anticipate a review of policies in September, and may include a relaxation of certain provisions if the science dictates.

When asked about the collective decision to require vaccinations, Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League said, "As vaccination has proven the most effective way to stay healthy and reduce transmission, I'm pleased that the theatre owners have decided to implement these collective safeguards at all our Broadway houses. A uniform policy across all New York City Broadway theatres makes it simple for our audiences and should give even more confidence to our guests about how seriously Broadway is taking audience safety."

Exceptions are being made for children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. These guests must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time.

Speaking for the theatre owners, Nick Scandalios of The Nederlander Organization added, "With these procedures in place and recognizing the high vaccination rates among NYC audiences, Broadway continues to make safety our priority. As we get ready for Broadway's big comeback, the entire theatre community is committed to the highest level of public health standards. We're all eager to welcome our many patrons and fans back to the magic of Broadway."

Further information can be found at Broadway.org.

The owners & operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City have announced a vaccination and mask policy for audiences in effect through October 31, 2021.https://t.co/X4XU5sKXmH pic.twitter.com/XJ9SoL9Xox - The Broadway League (@BroadwayLeague) July 30, 2021

Actors' Equity Association and the Broadway League yesterday announced an agreement on safety protocols for Production Contract shows on Broadway and in sit-down productions across the country. This news comes as Pass Over, the first Broadway play set to resume performances, moves into the August Wilson Theatre today for rehearsals.