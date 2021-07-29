Actors' Equity & the Broadway League Announce Safety Plans for Reopening, Including Mandated Vaccines for the Workforce

Actors' Equity Association and the Broadway League have announced an agreement on safety protocols for Production Contract shows on Broadway and in sit-down productions across the country. This news comes as Pass Over, the first Broadway play set to resume performances, moves into the August Wilson Theatre today for rehearsals.

Key provisions of the agreement include:

Improved HVAC standards;

Mandated vaccines for the workforce, with the exception of those who cannot do so for reasons such as age or risks to their health;

Weekly testing for employees;

Allowance for modifications to the protocols where necessary for individual shows or locations.

"This is an important milestone on the path to getting all our members safely back to work," said Mary McColl, executive director for Actors' Equity Association. "We are grateful to the League for their partnership on these protocols. We all feel this plan is robust, adaptable to changing conditions and in line with the science. Vaccines work, and those who are vaccinated will protect both themselves and those who can't be at this time."

"The secure return of our casts, crews and employees is our top priority. The Broadway League and Equity, faced with ever-changing COVID related variables, have agreed on health and safety protocols for actors and stage managers returning to Broadway. We will continue to partner with our union colleagues as we work together towards raising all of our curtains again," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League.



Background: During the pandemic, Actors' Equity Association has worked to prioritize workplace safety, retaining former head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Dr. David Michaels, to advise the union on pandemic safety issues. The union has regularly released updated safety guidance for producers. Equity also fought for a testing and vaccination site in New York to help reopen the city's theatre district.