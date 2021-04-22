Alice Ripley to Star in Film Adaptation of THE PINK UNICORN

Tony Award winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) will star in The Pink Unicorn, a new film based on the play by Elise Forier Edie and directed by Amy E. Jones, it was announced today by Just One More Productions.



Just One More Productions is a producing entity consisting of Colleen Cook (Executive Director of Holmdel Theatre Company, Holmdel, NJ), Liz Flemming (Artistic Director of Out of the Box Theatrics, New York, NY) and Michael Kushner (Executive Producer of the Emmy Award-nominated web series, "Indoor Boys"). Kushner will also serve as Director of Photography.

Alice Ripley originally starred in The Pink Unicorn for Out of the Box Theatrics in its Off Broadway debut production in 2019 at the Episcopal Actors' Guild. Ripley again starred in a developmental production of the play at the cell in August 2019, and in the production staged by Holmdel Theatre Company in January 2020.



Trisha Lee (Ripley) is a Christian widow living in a conservative Texas town. Her life is suddenly upended when her 14-year-old daughter Jolene announces she is "genderqueer" and starting a chapter of the Gay and Straight Alliance at the local high school. Trisha recounts her story about facing a crisis she never saw coming, at a time when transgender people and gender issues weren't even on her radar.



Edie's work, originally produced in 2013 by DogTown Theatre in Washington, DC, is a work of fiction, based on real events happening every day around the country, impacting and endangering transgender youth. The Pink Unicorn aims to bring families closer together - especially those who are unsure of how to speak with their children about gender identity, the LGBTQIA+ community and basic human rights.



The project, which will be filmed on a SAG contract, is currently in pre-production, with filming starting May 10. Release date and distribution will be announced at a later date.