Alice Ripley, Marc Shaiman, Kate Baldwin, Sally Struthers & More Join Forestburgh Playhouse's DIAMOND DELIRIUM Virtual Gala

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary as "The Miracle of the Forest," Forestburgh Playhouse will present DIAMOND DELIRIUM, a virtual party and fundraiser, to be streamed on Wednesday, February 24.

"We are thrilled to present this exciting evening to our friends and patrons and raise awareness about the Playhouse beyond the borders of our Catskills region," said Franklin Trapp. "This year marks a major milestone for the Playhouse--our 75th Season. We are beyond grateful to our supporters, alums and the theater community for making this Gala a success!"

The evening kicks off at 6:30PM with a VIP Pre-Show Cocktail Party hosted by FB Playhouse alum Morgan James (Broadway's Godspell) and Nicholas Rodriguez (Broadway's Tarzan), at 7:00PM Diamond Delirium Gala Celebration will be hosted by Tony nominee Tom Hewitt (Broadway's The Rocky Horror Show) and Ed Staudenmayer (Broadway's Wonderland, Anastasia National Tour).

To register for Forestburgh's Diamond Delirium or to donate, visit https://www.fbplayhouse.org/diamond-delirium.

Diamond Delirium will feature special performances by Tony winner Alice Ripley (Broadway's Next to Normal), Tony winners director Jack O'Brien, composer Marc Shaiman, beloved TV actress Sally Struthers, Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Broadway's Hello, Dolly!), Morgan James (Broadway's Godspell), Graham Rowat (Broadway's Mamma Mia!), Drama Desk nominee Christina Bianco (Forbidden Broadway), Kyle Taylor Parker (Broadway's Kinky Boots), Kerstin Anderson (Broadway: My Fair Lady), Belinda Allyn (Broadway's Allegiance) and Paige Turner, with appearances from Forestburgh alums/artists. Steven Cuevas serves as Musical Director. Gala Creative and Production Team: Franklin Trapp, Matt Lenz, Kate Wilson, Judi Brown and Vinny Capluzzi.

All proceeds raised will directly support Forestburgh's ability to bring live theatre, music, and arts education to Sullivan County in 2021 and beyond. All contributions support Forestburgh's vital mission to produce top-notch theatre in the Catskills, and to engage the community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs.

WEATHERING THE STORM: "2020 certainly presented unprecedented challenges to the Playhouse and to so many small businesses and arts organizations. I am extremely proud of our Playhouse team as we found ways to pivot and innovate despite the setbacks and challenges," said Mr. Trapp. "Together, we were able to continue to provide arts education programming. We re-booted our summer season with a marvelous series of safe and exciting Broadway concerts Under the Stars in our beautiful Playhouse gardens. We found new ways to engage our community and supporters in the virtual world. We could not have done this without our generous donors and a great deal of guidance from our elected representatives."

