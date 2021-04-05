Ali Stroker, Lena Hall, & More Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - April 5 - April 11

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

From the Seth Concert Series, The Space, and more, you can always find an entertaining stream that is one click away on BroadwayWorld Events!

See what's coming up for the week of April 5.

April 9 at 7pm ET - Lena Hall OBSESSED: The Music of Heart

Broadway World presents Lena Hall's popular Obsessed series. Obsessed is back on April 9th @ 7pmEST celebrating the band HEART! Songs include Baracuda, Alone, What About Love, Magic Man, Heartless, Even It Up, and more. This bare and intimate show invites the audience to a private zoom room where they can participate, ask questions, or even request songs. Unlike other streaming shows you are invited to interact which lends itself to a more personal and social experience. VIP tickets get you into the private Zoom room with Lena, for video interaction, polls, games, and much much more.

April 11 at 3pm ET and 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Ali Stroker!

Full list of previously announced events:

April

4/18 - Masterclass with Dana Steingold (TICKETS)

4/18 - The Seth Concert Series with Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus (TICKETS)

4/19 - Masterclass with Kerry Butler (TICKETS)

4/25 - Masterclass with Brittney Johnson (TICKETS)

4/25 - The Seth Concert Series with Mandy Gonzalez (TICKETS)

May

5/1 - John Lloyd Young By Request - Live from Las Vegas (TICKETS)

5/2 - Masterclass with Telly Leung (TICKETS)

5/2 - The Seth Concert Series with Andrea McArdle (TICKETS)

5/6 - 54 Below Presents: Jeremy Jordan: Carry On (TICKETS)

5/9 - The Seth Concert Series with Christine Pedi (TICKETS)

5/16 - The Seth Concert Series with Laura and Linda Benanti (TICKETS)

5/16 - Masterclass with Jenn Colella (TICKETS)

5/23 - Masterclass with Kate Rockwell (TICKETS)

5/23 - The Seth Concert Series with Leslie Uggams (TICKETS)