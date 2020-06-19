Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor's INDOOR BOYS Wins Six Indie Series Awards

Indoor Boys, the critically acclaimed digital series, took home six Indie Series Awards in a virtual ceremony Thursday evening including Best Comedy Series, Best Directing - Comedy (Alex Wyse & Wesley Taylor), Best Actor - Comedy (Alex Wyse), Best Supporting Actor - Comedy (Wesley Taylor) Best Supporting Actress - Comedy (Carolee Carmello), and Best Guest Actor - Comedy (Frankie Grande.)

The series, which is in its third season, follows two homebody roommates as they navigate the boundaries of their no-boundaries friendship.

Indoor Boys, written and directed by Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor, is available to stream for free at www.indoorboys.tv.

Recently honored with a Daytime Emmy nomination for Supporting Actress (Veanne Cox), it previously won 2019 Indie Series Awards for Best Comedy, Best Comedy Writing, Best Guest Actress in a Comedy (Krysta Rodriguez), and Best Guest Actor in a Comedy (Michael Kostroff), and was a 2018 Indie Series Award winner for Best Actor in a Comedy (Alex Wyse) and Best Guest Actress in a Comedy (Patrika Darbo).

Alex Wyse is the co-creator/writer/star of Indoor Boys, for which he won Indie Series Awards for Best Actor, Best Writing, and Best Comedy Series. His writing has been produced at NYMF, Ugly Rhino, and The New York Theatre Barn. He co-produced the Tony and Drama Desk-nominated play What the Constitution Means to Me, and he'll next produce How I Learned to Drive with MTC in 2021. As an actor, he appeared on Broadway in Waitress, Spring Awakening, and Lysistrata Jones, Off-Broadway in Ride the Cyclone, Bare, and Triassic Parq, in the National Tour of Wicked, and regionally in The Flamingo Kid, Lost in Yonkers, The Boy in the Bathroom, Speech & Debate, and For the Record. His television credits include "Iron Fist," "Masters of Sex," "NCIS: LA," "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Modern Family," "Agent X," "Bad Judge," "A to Z," "Switched at Birth," "Bored to Death," and "Only Children." He holds a BFA from Boston University.

Wesley Taylor is the co-creator/writer/star of "Billy Green," "It Could Be Worse," and Indoor Boys, which won the 2019 Indie Series Awards for Best Writing and Best Comedy Series. In addition to countless web content and sketch comedy, Taylor is a published playwright. His work has been produced by Manhattan Repertory Theatre, The Artists' Exchange, the LGBT Center, and at New World Stages. As an actor, he is a Theatre World Award Winner, a Chita Rivera Award Winner, and an Outer Critics Circle nominee, having starred in the original Broadway casts of Rock of Ages, The Addams Family, and Spongebob Squarepants. Taylor's television credits include "Smash" (26 episodes), "The Good Wife," "The Tomorrow People," "One Life to Live," "Looking," "I'm Dying up Here," and "Difficult People." He holds a BFA from North Carolina School of the Arts.

Carolee Carmello is a three time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk recipient for her role in Parade. Carolee made her Broadway debut in City of Angels and memorable turns in 1776, Falsettos, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Kiss Me, Kate, Urinetown, Lestat, Sister Act, Mamma Mia!, The Addams Family, Tuck Everlasting, Scandalous and Finding Neverland. Se most recently starred as Dolly in the national tour of Hello, Dolly!

Frankie Grande Frankie is an American dancer, actor, singer, producer, television host, and YouTube personality. Broadway credits include Rock of Ages and Mamma Mia! and was last seen in the Los Angeles immersive production of Rock of Ages. Grande has produced Broadway shows and both produced and appeared in cabaret acts, including his own one-man show "Livin La Vida Grande has been a contestant on Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother, and America's Best Dance Crew.

In addition to Wyse and Taylor, the cast of season three features Carolee Carmello, Veanne Cox, Krysta Rodriguez, Isaac Powell, Kyle Harris, Michael Tacconi, Frankie Grande, Sean Grandillo, Daniel K. Isaac, and Ann Harada, with Laura Silverman, Kathryn Gallagher, Erich Bergen, Ben Fankhauser, Nathan Lee Graham, Alex Boniello, Kathy Fitzgerald, Deidre Goodwin, Drew Gehling, Patrika Darbo, Andre Ward, Josh Lamon, Andrew Chappelle, Natalie Walker, Paige Turner, Solea Pfeiffer, Alex Gibson, Chris Murphy, Vasthy Mompoint, John Wascavage, Molly Hager, Kat Nejat, and Noah Galvin.

Executive Producers for Indoor Boys are Michael Kushner, Jim Kierstead, Jim Head, and Cody Lassen. Producers are Jack Sharkey, Susan A Thomas, and Steven Tylor O'Connor. Co-Producers are Jenny Ainsworth, Betsy Driben-Lichtman, Denise Wyse, and Robert Wyse.

