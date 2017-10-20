Alex Brightman Stars in THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES Reading Tonight

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

Tony Award Nominee Alex Brightman (Dewey in School of Rock) and Hillary Porter (A Bronx Tale) will star in an upcoming reading of KEVIN Ray Johnson's The Unpredictable Times.

The Reading will be directed by S. Lee Lewis.

The cast will feature Brightman as Henry, Porter as Nicole, Michael Coale Grey as Jake, Savannah Frazier (Amazing Grace) as Samantha and Max King as Carl.

The free reading will take place tonight, October 20th, 7:30 pm at The Dixon Place Lounge.

The one-act, according to press notes, "surrounds five friends reuniting in their home town of Champlin, Minnesota after graduating college. During their time back home they attempt to deal with unresolved issues from the past and present that will challenge their lifelong friendships that makes them question where they go from here."

The Dixon Place Lounge is located at 161A Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002. For more information please visit - www.dixonplace.org

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles