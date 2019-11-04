Alex Brightman, Betsy Wolfe and More To Take Part in Paul Rudd's All-Star Bowling Benefit
The Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit raises crucial funds that help send young people who stutter to Camp SAY. Last year's event raised over $200,000, helping children from families-in-need benefit from this life-changing camp experience. More than 70 million people stutter, including 5% of all young children, and approximately 1 in every 100 adults. Paul Rudd said "The impact I've seen Camp SAY have on the kids is profound. There's just nothing better than seeing kids who feel self-conscious, sad or frustrated - to see that go away and to see the confidence, excitement and happiness that happens when a kid goes to Camp SAY." Taro Alexander, SAY Founder, added "This Paul Rudd event help kids and teens understand that stuttering shouldn't hold them back from anything they dream of doing."
Paul Rudd will host the seventh annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit for The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY). SAY Founders Taro Alexander and Managing Director Noah Cornman will be joined by celebrity bowlers: Jane Alexander, David Alan Basche, Cassie Beck, Erich Bergen, Everett Bradley, Patrick Breen, Alex Brightman, Geneva Carr, Maddie Corman, Johanna Day, Frank DiLella, Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Dratch, Emun Elliott, Dominic Fumusa, Heidi Gardner, Janeane Garofalo, Isabel Gillies, Natalie Gold, Randy Graff, Jenna Leigh Green, Jeremy Hays, Seth Herzog, Greg Hildreth, Andy Karl, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Tom Kitt, Ilana Levine, Norm Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, Mackenzie Meehan, Emma Myles, Keira Naughton, Michael Oberholtzer, Orfeh, Alysia Reiner, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Paul Rudd, Julie Warner, Kori Withers, Betsy Wolfe, and many more as well as SAY kids.
WHEN/ WHERE: Monday, November 11, 2019
5:45pm - 6:20pm arrivals (press check-in is at 5:20pm)
Lucky Strike Lanes (624-660 West 42nd Street & 12th Avenue)
The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY.org) is a non-profit organization that offers innovative programs that address the physical, social and emotional impact of stuttering, including: Camp SAY; Confident Voices after-school & weekend programs; Speech Therapy, and support groups. To learn more about this star-studded, Paul Rudd Seventh Annual Bowling Benefit, and obtain tickets, please visit: SAY.org/Rudd
Camp SAY is a summer camp where everything seems possible for a young person who stutters, and where they develop the skills they need to communicate more effectively, build self-confidence and forge friendships to last a lifetime. This sleep-away camp welcomes children and teens that stutter, ages 8-18, and their young family members and friends who want to share an incredible camp experience together. Young people from across the country, and beyond, attend Camp SAY year-after-year. www.CampSAY.org
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
