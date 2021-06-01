Alanis Morissette Announces Tour Dates Celebrating 25 Years of 'Jagged Little Pill'
The 35-date US tour will kick off August 12, 2021 in Austin, TX.
Today, seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced new tour dates for her 2021-2022 world tour to celebrate 25 years of JAGGED LITTLE PILL. The 35-date US tour will kick off August 12, 2021 in Austin, TX. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will hit cities like Dallas, Nashville and Denver before wrapping in Los Angeles, which by popular demand, will include a two night special at The Hollywood Bowl on October 5th and 6th.
On this special anniversary tour, Alanis will perform her iconic album Jagged Little Pill in its entirety, as well as a variety of hits including tracks from her latest album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. The tour has also added some new stops including, Kansas City, MO, Denver, CO, San Diego, CA and Las Vegas, NV. The tour will then travel to Europe stopping in various countries including Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Hungary, Italy and Spain, before wrapping in the UK with 2 nights at the O2 Arena in London. The Australia, New Zealand and Philippines leg of the tour has been moved to November 2022.
Alanis also released a new duet with Willie Nelson of his song, "On The Road Again" via Epiphany Music. Get it here!
Presale tickets will be available beginning on June 3rd and general onsale tickets for new shows begin on June 4th at 10am local time on LiveNation.co.uk. For more information, please visit https://alanis.com/.
TOUR DATES:
|August 12, 2021
|Austin, TX
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater**
|August 13, 2021
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion**
|August 14, 2021
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP**
|August 17, 2021
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre**
|August 18, 2021
|West Palm Beach, FL
|ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre**
|August 20, 2021
|Atlanta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre **
|August 21, 2021
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion**
|August 22, 2021
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek**
|August 25, 2021
|VA Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater**
|August 26, 2021
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion**
|August 28 2021
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre**
|August 29, 2021
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater**
|August 31, 2021
|Columbia, MD
|Merriweather Post Pavilion**
|September 1, 2021
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center**
|September 3, 2021
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**
|September 4, 2021
|Mansfield, MA
|XFINITY Center**
|September 5, 2021
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center**
|September 8, 2021
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center**
|September 10, 2021
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center**
|September 11, 2021
|Tinley Park, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
|September 12, 2021
|Clarkston, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre**
|September 15, 2021
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center**
|September 17, 2021
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena**
|September 18, 2021
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
|September 19, 2021
|Kansas City, MO*
|T-Mobile Center**
|September 22, 2021
|Denver, CO*
|Ball Arena**
|September 23, 2021
|Salt Lake City
|USANA Amphitheatre**
|September 25, 2021
|Ridgefield, WA
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater**
|September 27, 2021
|Auburn, WA
|White River Amphitheatre**
|September 29, 2021
|Concord, CA
|Concord Pavilion**
|September 30, 2021
|San Diego, CA*
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**
|October 2, 2021
|Las Vegas, NV *
|T-Mobile Arena**
|October 3, 2021
|Phoenix, AZ
|AK-Chin Pavilion**
|October 5, 2021
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl**
|October 6, 2021
|Los Angeles, CA*
|Hollywood Bowl**
|October 28, 2021
|Hamburg, Germany
|Barclaycard Arena^
|October 29, 2021
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Royal Arena^
|October 31, 2021
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Ziggo Dome^
|November 3, 2021
|Budapest, Hungary
|Budapest Arena^
|November 6, 2021
|Warsaw, Poland
|Expo XXI^
|November 8, 2021
|Milan, Italy
|Mediolanum Forum^
|November 10, 2021
|Barcelona, Spain
|Palau Sant Jordi^
|November 11, 2021
|Madrid, Spain
|WiZink Center^
|November 13, 2021
|Paris, France
|Accor Arena^
|November 15, 2021
|Birmingham, UK
|Utilita arena^
|November 16, 2021
|Leeds, UK*
|First Direct Arena^
|November 18, 2021
|Glasgow, UK*
|The SSE Hydro ^
|November 21, 2021
|Manchester, UK
|AO Arena^
|November 23, 2021
|London, UK
|The O2^
|November 24, 2021
|London, UK*
|The O2^
|November 25, 2021
|Dublin, Ireland
|3Arena^
|November 5, 2022
|Perth, Australia
|R.A.C. Arena^^
|November 8, 2022
|Melbourne, Australia
|Australia at Rod Laver Arena^^
|November 9, 2022
|Melbourne, Australia
|Australia at Rod Laver Arena^^
|November 11, 2022
|Sydney Australia
|Qudos Bank Arena^^
|November 14, 2022
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Spark Arena^^
|November 18, 2022
|Manila, Philippines
|MOA Arena*^
|November 19, 2022
|Manila, Philippines
|MOA Arena*^