Aisha Jackson, Mona Swain, Erin Morton to Star in SHE WHO DARED Concert

Black women performers from Broadway and the New York theatre community will come together for She Who Dared: Fancy Maids Fundraising Concert, an intimate evening of music celebrating resilience, sisterhood, and legacy on Monday, March 30 at 9:30 PM at Chelsea Table + Stage in New York City. The one-night-only event will launch the fundraising campaign for the upcoming film adaptation of the award-winning play Fancy Maids.

The concert will feature headlining performances by Aisha Jackson (The Great Gatsby, Once Upon a One More Time, Frozen), Mona Swain (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), and Erin Morton (Heathers). Additional performances will be given by Danyele Yvonne James and Caitlin Otto. The evening will center songs of power, joy, and sisterhood, reflecting the themes at the heart of Fancy Maids. The concert will be music directed by Charlie Romano.

The evening will also launch the Fancy Maids crowdfunding campaign, running March 30 through April 30, to support the upcoming film adaptation of the award-winning play by playwright Harold Hodge Jr. The film will be co-directed by Adria Branson and Harold Hodge Jr., and produced by Lauren Wohlmacher.

Set in 1853, Fancy Maids follows a group of Black women who escape slavery and carve out lives for themselves in the North. Having built a chosen family rooted in survival and trust, they are forced to confront their past when one woman's history resurfaces, pushing the group to reckon with buried trauma and the moral cost of survival.

Originally developed for the stage and recognized through multiple productions and readings, Fancy Maids is now being adapted into a feature film. The proof-of-concept short film supported by this campaign will help secure full financing and distribution for the full feature. All proceeds from the concert will go directly into the film's crowdfunding efforts.

"This evening is about gathering in community to celebrate Black women's voices while building momentum to bring this story to the screen," said Hodge. "The music and the message are deeply connected to the heart of the film."

Event Details

Tickets HERE

She Who Dared: Fancy Maids Fundraising Concert

Chelsea Table + Stage

Monday, March 30

9:30-10:30 PM

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